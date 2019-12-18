HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Amy Bayes provides some love to her donkey, Joker, while discussing the growing issues with donkeys being shipped to China for their skins to be used in medicinal practice. Amy Bayes provides some love to her donkey, Joker, while discussing the growing issues with donkeys being shipped to China for their skins to be used in medicinal practice.



Trees were frosted white Tuesday morning at Pilsen as temperatures dropped to single digits. Centre schools were closed for a second day because of snow-packed and icy county roads. Trees were frosted white Tuesday morning at Pilsen as temperatures dropped to single digits. Centre schools were closed for a second day because of snow-packed and icy county roads.



Rocco Weerts, right, passes out of a shot attempt against Marion on Saturday during the 12th annual Marion Classic. Rocco Weerts, right, passes out of a shot attempt against Marion on Saturday during the 12th annual Marion Classic.