HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marilyn Jones works with sheep's wool on her spinning wheel Monday at her home in Peabody. Jones is one of 35 artists displaying work during Sunflower Theatre's inaugural art show March 21 in downtown Peabody. Marilyn Jones works with sheep's wool on her spinning wheel Monday at her home in Peabody. Jones is one of 35 artists displaying work during Sunflower Theatre's inaugural art show March 21 in downtown Peabody.



A grass fire burns out of control Saturday evening near US-56 and Sunrise Rd. A grass fire burns out of control Saturday evening near US-56 and Sunrise Rd.



A red-shouldered hawk next sits in the crook of a tree this week along Luta Creek in Marion. A red-shouldered hawk next sits in the crook of a tree this week along Luta Creek in Marion.