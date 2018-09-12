HEADLINES

  • Committee chairman voices frustrations on dirt roads

    The state of county roads was a hotbed of discussion at Monday’s county commission meeting. Chairman of the county road and bridge committee and Liberty township trustee, Lisa Peters, voiced her frustrations.

  • Florence city council under fire

    For the second time in three weeks, the Florence city council removed details from previous meeting minutes. Councilman Matt Williams moved to condense a section of the Aug. 20 meeting minutes. The condensed section included a comment from resident Darla Spencer criticizing the council, saying she would “think hard next time she went to the polls.”

  • Quilt squares find new homes

    After the recent death of her father, Douglas Fisher of Peabody, Paula Scott was going through things in the family home when she made an interesting discovery. She found 20 embroidered quilt squares that her mother, Betty, and other women had made. Each woman had embroidered her name in the middle of her square.

  • Tree trimming on horizon

    Peabody’s tree-trimming ordinance has not been followed in recent years and the issue of enforcement is on the Sept. 24 city council meeting agenda. The ordinance requires the homeowner be responsible, at their own expense, to keep trees trimmed to 16 feet above streets and 8 feet above driveways and sidewalks.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Won't you be our neighbor?

    A familiar character from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and his own Public Broadcasting Service show has a new movie soon to be seen in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Public Library will screen “The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.

  • Poster, video contests open to Kansas kids

    Deadlines are approaching for poster and video contests in an annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. All Kansas kids can enter and could win prizes and learn about traffic safety.

  • Tabor music professor to present 'Costs of War'

    Jen Stephenson, assistant professor of music at Tabor College, will present “The Costs of War: A recital,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richert Auditorium in Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Stephenson will be accompanied by assistant professor of music J. Bradley Baker. Rachelle Goter, clarinetist with the Wichita Symphony, will be a guest performer.

  • Delinquent taxes cause hassles

    With fall approaching, the county treasurer’s office is preparing for a new tax season. Unpaid taxes transfer from current to delinquent status in preparation for the November tax session.

  • Seniors to meet at Lincolnville

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet Sept. 21 at Lincolnville Community Center. Lunch will be served by Lincolnville seniors. Reservations are due by Sept. 19. Call (620) 924-5297 or (620) 382-3580.

  • New location for disabilities group meeting

    The Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Project SEARCH classroom at Tabor College. Instructor Robert Haude will report on the innovative, successful Tabor SEARCH program.

  • Reunion info requested

    If you are having a class reunion during Old Settlers Day, Sept. 29 and 30, send information to news@marioncountyrecord.com for publication.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the USD 410 district office.

  • Walls to celebrate anniversary

    The children of Bob and Joyce Wall invite you to a reception in celebration of their parents’ 50th anniversary. The event will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Heritage Room of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Their children are Brian Wall and wife April of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Lisa Frantz and husband Chris of Hesston. The couple has six grandchildren.

  • Hajek family gathers for reunion

    Descendants of Albert and Mildred Hajek gathered for a family reunion Labor Day weekend. Saturday activities included lunch at Al’s Café in Lost Springs, a tour of the Lost Springs firehouse, and a hayrack ride around the Hajek farmstead and Old Lost Springs site.

EXPLORE

  • Santa Fe Trail provides history for county

    Susie and Mark Will are visiting every marker on the Santa Fe Trail, but Marion County’s are the nicest, they said. “There aren’t many places left that still have wagon ruts,” Mark said. “This area is great because you can clearly see them.”

  • Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair promises smorgasbord of goods

    Vendors for Hillsboro’s 49th annual Arts and Crafts Fair will spread their wares over six blocks of the city’s downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Brenda Walls, director of the fair, said over 250 craft and art vendors will be at the fair this year along with 24 food vendors.

  • County offers opportunity to hunting fans

    Hunting enthusiasts will find rich opportunities for their favorite sport in Marion County. Besides hunting opportunities at Marion Reservoir and walk-in hunting areas listed in a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism atlas, the county has three additional walk-in hunting areas available.

  • Lincolnville Octoberfest to feature pet pageant

    Want to know how your pet stacks up against other people’s pets? Bring them to Lincolnville’s Octoberfest on Oct. 6. The pet show will begin at 1:15 p.m. in the park. Prizes will be awarded for best trick, best costume, unique pet, largest, smallest, cutest, and “a face only a mother could love.”

  • Marion fair to add wood, crochet items

    A vendor selling woodcrafts and another selling crocheted items will be new to Marion’s annual Art in the Park and Craft Show this year. Kaleb Wheeler, owner of Kaleb Wheeler Carpentry in Fall River, will bring handcrafted wood items to the 40th event Sept. 15.

  • Pavilion added at Clover Cliff compound

    Warren and Susie Harshman added a new 50-by-100-foot limestone pavilion last year to their Clover Cliff Ranch Bed and Breakfast eight miles east of Florence. Junior Grimmett of Florence was the builder. The pavilion sits on a hill above the main house and is connected to it by a wide walkway.

  • Artifacts to be identified Sept. 22

    People in the central Kansas area soon will have a second chance to learn about artifacts they have found or collected. The Mud Creek chapter of Kansas Anthropological Association will have a workshop in Marion Sept. 22 for the second consecutive year.

  • Updated storefronts reenergize Tampa

    A decade ago, storefronts on Tampa’s main drag were falling apart. The insides of several stores were outdated and in disrepair; the roofs were caving in. Then David Mueller of the Tampa Community Foundation started pushing for a makeover.

  • Festival, open house coming to Peabody

    The first Peabody Fall Festival, in conjunction with Affordable Street Rods open house, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in downtown Peabody. The day will be full of food, entertainment, wreath making, face painting, scarecrow contest, and live music, organizer Ginger Whitney said.

  • Aquatic center provides year-round swimming

    There’s probably only one place in Marion County where people can swim year round and that is at USD 408 Sports and Aquatic Center, 104 N. Thorpe St. in Marion. Manager Michael Kirkpatrick said a Tabor College swim team would begin using the pool in October. Marion Elementary School students in grades three through five use the pool during school months as part of their physical education.

  • Get out your best chili recipe

    A beloved tradition of 12 years, Marion County Park and Lake chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Marion County Lake Hall. Prizes for best chili are $100 for first, $50 for second, and $35 for third. Registration is at the lake office.

