  • Flawed tax notices imperil township projects

    Peabody Township can’t increase its property tax levy an intended 6.296 because required notices of the increase were not sent to all taxpayers in time. County clerk Tina Spencer said the problem was caused by a glitch in software used by the clerk’s office.

  • Marion increases tax levy despite protest, delayed notices

    Only one member of the public — former council member Jerry Dieter — spoke out Monday about Marion’s plan to raise its tax levy. Dieter told city council members his taxes would increase $312 a year, which he called a “really big jump for being ‘revenue-neutral.’ ”

  • Trucker dies after hitting bull

    A Katy, Texas, man died after his box truck struck a bull Saturday night on US-50 west of Nighthawk. The truck swerved into a ditch and struck a tree. Emergency responders pronounced Italo Antequera dead at the scene.

  • Kindergartners, other students head back to school

    The lights were dim, and relaxing music played Monday afternoon in Jessica Ensley’s kindergarten classroom at Marion Elementary School as her 13 kindergarten students napped on big towels. When naptime was finished, Ensley told her students — who were in their first day of school — that “if someone is still sleeping, we’re going to let them sleep because their body needs it.”

  • Teen flees at 90 mph after fight at park

    A 16-year-old rural Hillsboro resident led police on a 90-mph chase along Hillsboro’s D St. after a fight at 7:45 p.m. Saturday involving 14- to 17-year-olds in Memorial Park. According to police and offense reports filed in the case, the 16-year-old pushed his 17-year-old girlfriend from Peabody and struck a 14-year-old boy from Hillsboro in the face during an altercation in the park.

  • Marion's 'secret' city council packets revealed

    Agenda packets prepared for city council members and the public don’t match up, an open records request by the Record has confirmed. Missing from the public version of the council’s Aug. 8 meeting were the following items obtained by the Record under the Kansas Open Records Act:

OTHER NEWS

  • Additional sportswriter joins newspaper's team

    Professional sports handicapper Nicholas Kimball has joined the Marion County Record team as a part-time sportswriter and photographer. He will cover Marion and Peabody sports.

  • God's laws override government's, Patriots told

    Government doesn’t have the right to impose laws in some areas, even if a majority wants it to, members of Patriots for Liberty were told at a meeting Sunday at Marion County Lake hall. A total of 30 people — including county commissioner Kent Becker, who gave the benediction, and successful state representative candidate Scott Hill, who said the group’s support had been essential to his victory — listened to a pair of related videos from controversial self-styled historian David Barton.

  • Ambulance limps along with 1 EMT

    With ambulances down several full-time employees because of resignations, Peabody ambulance was not available to go to two calls to Peabody Health and Rehab, one Friday and the other Saturday. Nor was it available to respond to a truck wreck Saturday. In all three cases, Hillsboro ambulance responded, causing delays before responders arrived.

  • Incidents in jail not related

    A large jail population over the past year — and especially in recent months — has led to incidents that, while unrelated, are happening more frequently. “That limits us on people getting spread out,” undersheriff Larry Starkey said. “I don’t remember that many females in there before. They used to cycle in and out, and the males did, too. For some reason they aren’t able to find anyone who can help them.”

  • Grant for streets sought

    Marion plans to ask the Kansas Department of Transportation to pay for most of a $232,700 project to make long-needed improvements at Elm and Locust Sts. Marion City Council voted 4-0 Monday to put up a local match of 30% of the $232,700 project. If approved, KDOT would pay $162,890, and the city would pay $69,810, as much as half of that from in-kind services instead of cash. Marion also might have to pay some planning expenses.

  • County finalizing tax levy increase

    The county’s budget will be final by the end of this week so a hearing on a proposed increase in the tax levy can be scheduled as required. Accountant Scot Loyd and commissioners reviewed the proposed budget Monday, looking to make tweaks before publishing it in next week’s newspaper.

  • Man who led police on chase set to lose car

    An Arizona man who led police on a 40-mile chase July 25 through three counties at speeds of up to 130 mph will likely lose the $6,000 Mercedes-Benz he drove. The sheriff’s office filed a request Aug. 16 to seize the 2009 car driven by Josiah P. Tzolov, 19, New River, Arizona. He was remains in jail in lieu of $5,000 surety bond after police chased him along a winding route from Florence to Hesston.

AROUND THE COUNTY

  • No-trespass orders part of police work

    A kerfuffle at the Family Dollar in Peabody led to police serving a no-trespass order to a resident in Florence. Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke said a simple misunderstanding led to the dust-up. The one-time customer is no longer welcome at the Family Dollar, he said.

  • Helping people keeps veteran police officer going

    The urge to help people is what has kept Hillsboro assistant police chief Randy Brazil going for 22 years in a field where he’s seen things he’ll never forget. “I’ve always wanted a job with a purpose and not knowing what the next call’s going to be,” Brazil says.

  • Tampa to go whole hog

    A hog roast, corn hole tournament, car show, dunk tank and more await visitors to Saturday’s Tampa Trail Fest. Trail Fest will start at 3 p.m.

  • Could poker run help chase away algae?

    Marty Sampson has an idea to raise money to combat blue-green algae at the county lake and reservoir: an aquatic poker run. She envisions people setting out on paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, and paddle boats just as motorcyclists do on highways.

  • Burdick Labor Day to salute farmers

    Labor Day will swell the population of Burdick with people who come for its 49th annual small-town celebration. This year’s theme is Salute to Farmers.

  • Marion 'champions night' planned

    Marion Wildcats and Warriors fall athletic teams will be introduced Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. Football teams will be introduced before a 7:30 p.m. middle school scrimmage. Scrimmage admission will be a sports drink.

  • Goessel to introduce teams, serve pulled-pork meal

DEATH

  • Jaci Burtin

    Services for former Marion resident Jaci LeAnn Brooks Burtin, 51, who died July 9 in El Dorado, will be 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cottage House community room, Florence. She was born Oct. 2, 1970, in Hillsboro, the second of twins born to Daryl and Ruth Richmond Brooks of Marion.

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • School year brings many new teachers

    Emma Bathurst Jacobson Jacobson grew up on a farm north of Abilene and was active in 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Abilene High School, attended Manhattan Christian College for two years, then graduated from Kansas State University in May with a degree in agricultural education.

OPINION

  • Schooling ourselves on education's value

    Indulge, if you will, this writer’s urge, compelled by years of professional familiarity, to deliver a first-week-of-class lecture even if the venue is an editorial page, not a classroom or lecture hall. The start of school is a world-changing event in more ways than one.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Kansas bocci ball

PEOPLE

  • Aulne finds its new pastor - in Thailand

    After hearing a sermon Sunday morning by Bryan Lowery, members of Aulne Church voted to hire him as their new pastor. Bryan and his wife, Sommer, traveled more than 8,700 miles to get to Marion from Thailand, where they have been missionaries for 12 years.

  • All in the family: Work is a family affair at Hillsboro restraurant

    Panda Kitchen in Hillsboro is definitely a family affair. Zheng Jiang cooks in the kitchen. His wife, Ivy, runs the front of the popular Chinese restaurant. Their children, Ethan, 10, and Evelyn, 6, help out as well — as anyone who’s been to the restaurant outside of school hours knows.

  • Skinner descendants gather for reunion

    Descendants ofWilliam and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner gathered Aug. 7 for their 76th annual reunion at Peabody Senior Center. William and James were brothers who migrated from Iowa to Peabody and La Harpe, respectively, in 1896.

  • Hett family meets for 104th reunion

    The 104th annual Hett reunion Aug. 14 at Marion County Lake hall was attended by 44 members and two guests. Recognition was given to those who were the oldest (Rocky Hett, 78) and youngest (Eloise Brassfield, 10 weeks), came the least distance (Jack and Donna Hett, 1.4 miles) and the most (Wyatt Higgins, 721 miles), and had the most family members in attendance (Jack Hett, 12).

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

