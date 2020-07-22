HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Madelyn Olson is surprised when she wins the beginner division of purchased clothing Monday night during Marion County's 4-H style review.
Greg Carlson wears a mask as he stocks shelves on Monday.
Susan Mayo feeds goats that live at Flint Hills Counterpoint's home base near Peabody. The goats help control poison ivy.
Goessel High School's class of 2020 throw mortarboards in the air Saturday during commencement ceremonies.
