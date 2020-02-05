HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Peabody-Burns homecoming king Tanner Wedd, right, shares a laugh with homecoming queen Aubrey Craig, center, as she receives a bouquet of flowers during last week's homecoming.
Peabody children race around cones while trying to flip pancakes during Peabody Community Foundation's flipping pancake run Saturday at Santa Fe Park. The run was part of a pancake feed that featured the community foundation donating a total of $9,000 to charities.
Peabody-Burns girls basketball player McKayla Hauck, 2, drives to the basket on a transition layup during Friday's 61-34 homecoming loss to Centre.
Peabody-Burns' Anna Eldridge, 1, leaps between a pair of Centre players for a reverse layup during Friday's homecoming game.
