Ada Nelson, 3, gave two thumbs-up to the first upgraded piece of playground equipment Saturday at the Peabody City Park. Restorations on other equipment will take place this week after Peabody Hearts for Hart Park successfully raised remaining funds to match the $10,000 donation of an anonymous donor.



Nicci Rivera, owner of Your Cleaning Lady, wipes the counter Thursday at an apartment she is cleaning on Ash St. in Hillsboro. Rivera was recently acknowledged for offering her cleaning services to a friend in need.



Peabody-Burns runner Tanner Wedd maintains distance ahead of his opponent Friday during the James Thomas Invitational at Hillsboro.