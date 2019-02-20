HEADLINES

  • Wind farm plan draws opposition

    A company hoping to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county faced daunting challenges at Tuesday’s county commission meeting when a standing-room-only crowd turned out to speak in opposition to the proposed project — at least right now. National Renewable Solutions, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, purchased the former Windborne Energy project — originally the brainchild of Florence resident Rex Savage. Under Savage’s hand, the idea notched forward but didn’t reach construction stage. NRS bought the project in July 2018.

  • Weather causes litany of accidents

    Marion County motorists had their hands full with the weather this weekend, leaving first-responders working full-steam to help with accidents. There were five accidents within 48 hours from 1 p.m. Friday to the same time Sunday, with two on US-77, one on US-50, one at Quail Creek Rd., and one at Eagle Rd. Most of the accidents were one-vehicle rollovers. Friday’s accident was the only one involving multiple vehicles.

  • More hospital revelations spur emergency motion

    If a company managing the operation of Hillsboro Community Hospital is not appointed to manage its parent company as well, the hospital is in imminent danger of being closed by the state. That’s the position taken by the city of Hillsboro and mortgage holder Bank of Hays in an emergency motion filed Wednesday in district court asking that the receiver, Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting, be put in charge of the hospital’s parent company, CAH Acquisition Co #5, HMC/CAH Consolidated Inc.

  • Resident granted continuance in animal cruelty trial

    Appearing to change her mind halfway through the process, Peabody resident Jeannie Gervais got a continuance on an animal cruelty trial last week in Peabody municipal court. After meeting with prosecutor Mike Cleary, Gervais told judge Brad Jantz that she did not wish to go to trial and would like a plea negotiation.

  • Feeders promote bird watching

    Putting out bird feeders and scattering feed on the ground is a good way to create a great bird-watching experience. People who put out seed for birds are having a difficult time keeping up with the demand these days. On especially cold days, feeders filled in the morning are often empty by evening.

OTHER NEWS

  • Durham business turns tractors into family matter

    As one of Durham’s oldest businesses, G and R Implement Co., has been around since the 1950s, but its current outlook began 12 years ago. For the first five decades, G and R was a dealer for AGCO Corp. farm equipment, but the corporation didn’t want two dealers in the same area. With Lang Diesel in Hillsboro, Harry Rhodes’ purchase of G and R in 2006, provided a natural change, and he switched to dealing mainly with Vermeer tractors.

  • Memberships due March 1

    Marion County Historical Society is accepting renewal or new 2019 memberships. People who join or renew by March 1 will be eligible to vote at the April 9 annual meeting. Dues are $10. Application forms are available on brochures located in various towns in the county or can be accessed at www.mchskansas.org.

  • Attorney to speak on 'True crime'

    Harvey County Attorney David Yoder will be the featured speaker at the second spring session of Lifelong Learning at Tabor College. It will be 9:45 a.m. Friday in Richert Auditorium in the arts building.

  • TEEN meeting site changed

    Because of inclement weather forecasted for today, the Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN)has moved to the USD 410 District Office at 416 S. Date, Hillsboro.

  • CDDO to meet Monday

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, in Newton. There will be a public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

DEATHS

  • Christopher Schafers

    A graveside service for Christopher Schafers, 61, who died Feb. 13, at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Marion Cemetery, Marion. Memorials to Good News Christian Fellowship Church.

  • Verna Vinduska

    A rosary for Verna Vinduska, 85, who died Feb. 13 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. Private family burial will be after the service in Pilsen Cemetery.

  • Ernest Wiens

    Services for Ernest Wiens, 94, who died Feb. 17 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial is 10 a.m. in the Hillsboro M.B. Church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ada Seifert

DOCKET

SENIOR LIVING

  • Marion seniors pastime is flying

    For Marion seniors Skip Sieger and Don Hodson, flying is a brotherhood, and a means of relaxation. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re big for heights,” Hodson said. “It takes a lot of steady concentration to get your pilot’s license. Once you do it, you have to be on your game enough that it takes your mind off everything else.”

  • Staying active in retirement years boosts health

    Health experts recommend maintaining active lifestyles as people grow older. Some seniors choose to volunteer their time; others choose to continue working after reaching retirement age. Orville Pfeiffer of Marion became a volunteer at St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe in September 2013, after helping to move the store location from 404 E. Main St. in Marion across the street to the former Duckwall’s location.

  • Students serenade seniors

    “Skidamarink a dink a dink, skidamarink a doo, I love you,” are familiar words of a song dear to the hearts of seniors who were serenaded Thursday at St. Luke Living Center and Marion Assisted Living. Kindergarten and second grade students from Marion Elementary School visited the seniors to croon and give them Valentines.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Schmidt celebrates 90th birthday

    Friends and relatives of Kenneth R. Schmidt Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday, Jan. 26. He is a lifelong resident of Marion County. Family attending were Nancy Fee and James Jost, Marion; Lavonne Calam, Hillsboro; Gladwyn and Barbara Jost, Hesston; Mike and Connie Baker, Phet and Sherrie Syokhasone, Mike and Donna Showalter, and John Fee, Wichita; Trevor, Tiffany, and Jake Freeman, Overland Park; Kenneth Schmidt III and family, Stephanie, Noah, and Alexandra Schmidt, Lawrence; Charles Fee Jr., Manhattan; Dean Jost, Minneapolis; and Kenneth Schmidt Jr and his wife, Alice, Winterville, North Carolina.

  • 'Jungle Book' to be in Hillsboro

    Tabor Theater will present Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” Wednesday at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served by Pioneer College Caterers at 6 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

  • Peabody senior center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Berean ends girls' season

    What started out as a promising game turned into anything but Monday for the Peabody-Burns girls as they lost to Berean Academy 51-15. Warriors freshman Skylre Stucky sank the first basket of the game in the first 50 seconds, but Berean went on a 19-0 run for the rest of the quarter.

  • Staff reports on school re-design program to board

    Staff members reported on the re-design program at last week’s Peabody-Burns school board meeting. Two presentations were given, one on the social-emotional portion of redesign, and the other on the benefits of implementing a modified block schedule, students’ responsibility for their learning and providing opportunities not available.

  • Peabody-Burns school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP