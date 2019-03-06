HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Courtney Hiebert swims with her niece, Peyton Traxson, at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. Over 60 people attended the event which included swimming, bouncy balls, basketball, music, and more. Peyton is the granddaughter of Peabody-Burns superintendent Ron Traxson and his wife, Patty, of Peabody.



Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software.



Youngsters enjoyed jumping in, burrowing under, and popping out of a big tub of plastic balls at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. More than 60 people attended the event which included swimming, bouncy balls, basketball, music, and more.