Mark Smeltzer introduces Kris Bruders, the other half of the band Freight Train Rabbit Killer, to attendees. The duo performed American roots opera for bikers at Flint Hills Counterpoint's Musical Bike Adventure.



Work on Sunflower wind farm in the southern portion of the county got under way Monday with equipment operators beginning to dig holes where turbines will be set. Turbines will start being set in the ground when the county issues permission to begin turbine construction.



Farrah Thompson, 5, came from Florence to see the Easter bunny Friday at Lanning Pharmacy in Marion. Farrah, daughter of Naomi Coe, gave the bunny a chocolate carrot wrapped in bright orange foil. Asked where the Easter bunny lived, Farrah said, "I don't know."