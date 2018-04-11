HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Pandea Smith shows off an antique range she plans to use as decoration for her new tea and coffee shop coming to downtown Peabody. She purchased the oven from previous owners of the building who operated an antique store for fourteen years.



Fire departments respond to house fire Saturday morning in the 700 block of N. Walnut in Peabody. Fire started in the chimney and spread to the whole house.



Troy and Sara Dawson of Cedar Point show off a display of their products at their store, Prairie Oaks Designs, in Florence. Each metal piece is custom designed by Sara on a plasma machine.