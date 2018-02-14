HEADLINES

  • A Valentine's Day story: One last love note

    For Mick and Noreen Weems, Valentine’s Day of 1958 was a perfect day for a wedding that would remain an evolving love story for almost 60 years. Open-heart surgery claimed Mick’s life in December 2017, making the holiday bittersweet for Noreen this year as she reminisces about her sweetheart and fond memories, while bringing life to new traditions and incorporating part of old ones that were such a special piece in her life for nearly six decades.

  • Council member ousted

    A dispute over whether he was a registered voter led to Rick Reynolds losing his Peabody City Council seat Monday meeting. “I feel as if this happened because I didn’t follow the mayor’s personal agenda,” Reynolds said afterward. “I was fighting for Peabody, not Larry Larsen, and I will be looking into the statues for having a mayor recalled.”

  • Cockadoodle-woof!

    Mike and Jenny Hurst, like many families with small children, have a few pets at their home in the 800 block of N. Walnut St. in Peabody: two dogs, a rabbit, and a hen named Big Red who thinks she’s a dog. Bid Red arrived because Mike’s parents, who live in the 100 block of N. Olive St. in Peabody, raised chicks the past couple of springs. They kept them under a heat lamp in a baby pool in the garage until they were old enough to venture out on their own.

  • 4th Fest button competition begins

    The Peabody 4th Fest committee is once again having a contest for the 97th annual celebration’s button design. Designs may be hand drawn or computer-generated. The winner will receive a $25 prize and four buttons. Entries must fit into a 2¼ inch circle and include the following:

  • Newspaper named best in state

    With a record 40 awards, Marion County Record on Saturday won Kansas Press Association’s sweepstakes honors in both news and advertising as the best newspaper in the state in its circulation class. Many of the winning entries also were published, along with news of those local communities, in the Record’s sister newspapers, the Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.

  • More Tabor athletes in drug bust

    Two months after three people associated with Tabor College athletics were arrested on multiple drug charges, two more were arrested this past week. Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday pulled over a suspicious vehicle near 200th and Limestone Rd. at Marion Reservoir.

  • Storm preparedness program planned

    A storm preparedness program featuring the warning coordinator from the National Weather Service’s Wichita office is planned for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hillsboro Middle School auditorium. The free, public program will include weather safety and identification tips, a multimedia presentation, and a question-and-answer period.

  • Evening of jazz planned at Tabor

    Tabor College student and faculty musicians will present a free evening of jazz at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium of new Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. In addition to a cabaret of Broadway, jazz, and musical-theater songs, the evening will feature Tabor FX, a student-led a cappella choir.

  • Lifelong learning to hold meeting

    They’ve been together for a long time, but the time is coming soon when the six lettermen on the Centre boys basketball team will face the end of the line. They hope to end their high school careers with a trip to the state tournament. They got together recently to reminisce about their past, talk about the present, and look to the future.

  • Youth center to upgrade computers

    A $750 grant announced a week ago will replace and update computers at Peabody’s youth center, The Hub. According to center director Isaac Good, students who frequent The Hub often rely on its internet access and computers to work on school assignments, but the computers there have become out of date and no longer function properly.

  • Another Monday, another argument over lake

    Another Monday meeting, another disagreement over the county lake. Lake resident Dick Fanter brought county commissioners a plan to patch the lake’s heated fishing dock.

  • Ann Bartel

    Services for Ann Bartel, 91, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home. Burial at Durham Park Cemetery will be an hour before the service.

  • Forrest Kelsey

    Funeral services for Forrest L. Kelsey, 89, who died Friday at his home, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Marion Christian Church. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Marion Cemetery.

  • Pearl Koch

    Services for Pearl Koch, 95, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Durham Baptist Church. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Cemetery, Ramona. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Ed McGinness

    Services for retired farmer Edward W. McGinness, 95, who died Tuesday at St. Luke Living Center, were Friday at Aulne United Methodist Church. Burial was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Aug. 11, 1922, in Aulne to William E. and Nancy (Larsen) McGinness, he married Ruth (Klein) McGinness on Aug. 29, 1948, in Marion, farmed in the Marion and Aulne areas, and worked at the county Agricultural Conservation and Stabilization Service office.

  • Aldene Martens

    Services for Aldene Martens, 88, who died Feb. 6 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, were Friday. Born Oct. 22, 1929, at Lehigh to Gustav and Caroline (Meljo) Matz, she married Alvin Martens on April 28, 1951, in Hillsboro. He died in 2003. Her sister, Vivian McCleave, died in 2010.

  • Dayle Unruh

    Services for Dayle Unruh, 92, who died Monday at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. She was born Oct. 18, 1925, to Dan and Emma (Schroeder) Klassen in Hillsboro. She and Ennis Unruh were married Nov. 3, 1946, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Peggy Franta

  • Conservation is in the blood for Carlsons

    Soil conservation is a three-generation tradition for Ronnie Carlson’s family. Ronnie and Susan Carlson, Lincolnville, were selected to receive the 2017 Conservation Continuation award from Marion County Conservation District. The award is for the work they did on their ground in 1996 and ongoing soil conservation work the family does, not only on their own land, but on other land as well.

  • Budding photographer started with bugs

    Collecting bugs was one of Karsen Kroupa’s favorite pastimes as a young child. When he joined 4-H, it was only natural to choose entomology as a project. When the 8-year-old found he could go to an entomology workshop and learn how to take pictures of bugs, he was excited. His parents, Kelly and Kim Kroupa of rural Marion, purchased a Fugifilm point-and-shoot digital camera for him.

  • Student to present research at Capitol

    Junior Jakob Hanschu of Hillsboro will be among 40 college students presenting undergraduate research today at the Capitol rotunda in Topeka. Hanschu, a junior in anthropology and geography at Kansas State University, will present his project, “Quantifying the Qualitative: Locating Burial Mounds in North-Central Kansas.”

  • Card shower planned

    A reception and card shower are planned for the 90th birthday of Harold Gfeller, formerly of Wonsevu. Cards sent in care of Tim Gfeller, 2926 W 4th St, El Dorado KS 67042 will be presented at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. March 3 at Train Depot, 430 N. Main St., El Dorado.

  • Flu packing a punch in county

    County residents are far from immune as the worst flu season in nine years sweeps across the state. Roger Schroeder, marketing director for St. Luke Hospital, said that every day the hospital has tested for influenza this month, at least one test has come back positive.

  • Warriors lose pair to Goessel

    Shut out after briefly taking the lead in the second half, the Peabody-Burns boys team fell 40-27 Friday at Goessel while the girls were outmatched 84-13 by the taller, league-leading Bluebirds. The boys’ game pitted two teams trying to stay out of the Wheat State League cellar.

  • Tabor College hires offensive coordinator

    Steve Heimann, an offensive analyst and wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina University in the Sun Belt Conference, will join Tabor College’s football staff as offensive coordinator. Heimann, previously head coach of the Omaha Beef of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League, will replace Tabor graduate Billy Hickman, who left last month for a similar position at Luther College in Iowa.

  • SCHOOL MENU:

    Peabody-Burns

  • Pancake feed planned

    A community pancake and sausage feed from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Senior Center will benefit Hillsboro’s FFA chapter and kick off National FFA Week.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Marion school district offices at 101 N. Thorp St.

  • Calendar of events

