Karen Williams helps serve fish and mountain oysters Saturday at the annual Picnic on the Lawn. Sponsored by Florence Historical Society, the event helps fund the Harvey House Museum. There all kinds of side dishes and desserts. An estimated 100 people attended.
Vehicles struggled along a section of US-56 between Old Mill and Pawnee Rds. where gravel spilled on the roadway Saturday afternoon.
A group of young cheerleaders carefully listen for directions in a game of red light, green light. The Peabody-Burns High School cheerleading squad facilitated a cheer clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the city park. About 20 participants enjoyed temperatures in the upper 70s and learned cheers, stunts, and jumps, played games and made hair bows.
Preparing for July 4th in Peabody, Pete Hodges videotapes a test run Thursday on flares for set pieces covered in ABS plastic instead of Rutan as they have in the past.
