Fresh pans of crescent rolls await packaging and pick-up at OK Bread Co. of rural Marion.
It was ladies' night only Nov. 19 at Marion County Hardware in Marion. Employee Mike Dome said 100 women from across the county shopped, talked with friends and neighbors, played games, and ate a variety of food at the fourth annual event. Owner Kent Carmichael explains to Marge Sandwell, middle, of Marion, what her Bug-A-Salt gift does - shoots salt pellets to kill flies.
15-year-old Jesse Dalke and her 14-year-old brother, Eli, took advantage of a snow day vacation from school Monday to build a snowman at their home at 1320 190th Rd. All of the county school districts were closed because of a Sunday blizzard that left big snowdrifts at some spots on roadways and required major clearing of parking lots.
Harvest has been a long, drawn-out process this fall, but a stretch of dry weather last week allowed farmers to finish bringing in most of the crops before a blizzard roared through on Sunday. Most of the milo and beans have been harvested but sunflowers stand straight and true as their drooping heads await the threshing monster.
