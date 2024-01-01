HEADLINES

  • Marion misses windfall by not investing reserves

    In the past 14 years, the City of Marion has lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars that could have reduced taxes or paid for additional civic improvements. Twenty-five years ago, Marion had an aggressive policy of keeping the bulk of its cash reserves in accounts that bore interest at all three Marion banks.

  • Firefighter's quick action saves transfer station

    Marion firefighters braved not just a burning trailer full of trash but also biting cold, acrid smoke, and stiff winds for an hour and a half Dec. 27 after a trailer full of trash caught fire inside the county transfer station. The trailer was burning inside the transfer station when firefighters were summoned.

  • Clerk tabbed as 1st county administrator

    Longtime county clerk Tina Spencer will become Marion County administrator Feb. 1. The first to hold the position, she already is a familiar face, having been county clerk since 2013 and was deputy county clerk from 2005 to 2013.

  • State won't discipline raid prosecutor

    Eight days after the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct declined to act against Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, the Office of the Kansas Disciplinary Administrator has declined to act against County Attorney Joel Ensey. Both were subjects of multiple complaints filed by in-state and out-of-state residents regarding the now legally disavowed raids Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record and the homes of the paper’s owners and Marion’s vice mayor.

  • FROM SCOFFER TO SAVIOR:

    Octogenarian tries to revive hospital, Seeks to block sale of Hillsboro clinic

OTHER NEWS

  • Minor quake sends year out with a bang

    The year went out with a bang — or, at least, a weak rumble. A minor earthquake was recorded at 5:24 p.m. Sunday 1½ miles east of Marion County Lake, near 170th and Victory Rds., just east of US-77.

  • Demolition deadline ends up as dead time

    Despite a threat that the city would order his mother’s house bulldozed if he didn’t show up at last week’s city council meeting to report on his progress, Donald Wilson did not get the satisfaction of learning the fate of the house because city inspector James Masters did not attend the meeting. The house, brought to the city’s attention in September by Masters, is owned by Wilson’s mother, Deliliah Belshe. Belshe lives on Forest St.

  • Driver arrested after hitting bridge

    A Marion man was pulled over by police Saturday in the 400 block of E. Main St. after a police officer heard a crash and saw that the man was driving with only one working light. Marion officer Peyton Heidebrecht was downtown when he heard a crash, interim police chief Zach Hudlin said Tuesday. Heidebrecht pulled over James R. Spohn, 25, who was driving eastbound on Main St.

  • Lincolnville man seriously hurt in crash

    Carl Remmers, 44, Lincolnville, had to be extricated from his 1980 Buick Regal and taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita at 8:43 a.m. after he crossed the center line on 330th Rd. and collided Dec. 27 with an oncoming semi. The semi, a 1989 Peterbilt owned and driven by Frank Wirtz, 66, Lost Springs, was westbound on 330th Rd. when Remmers’ Buick crossed into its lane west of Pawnee Rd.

  • Man injured in wreck taken to Wichita hospital

    Although a Saturday evening rollover on the Marion / Butler county line trapped a man who had to be taken to a Wichita hospital, few details are available. The motorist whose car overturned at 10th and Mustang Rds. was freed by Peabody rescue squad members and firefighters. Hillsboro ambulance took him to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.

  • County ponders job in secret

    County commissioners spent an hour interviewing a job candidate Tuesday, but wouldn’t say what opening he was being considered for. No department head positions are open, and the possibility of hiring someone never was discussed in open sessions.

  • Public access to records begins to return

    After nearly three months, online access to district court records is being restored — sort of. The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, which also allows defendants to pay fines, came back online this week after it was shut down by a cyberattack Oct. 12.

  • Congressman's staff available

    Staff from U.S. Rep Jake LaTurner’s office will be available at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 in the east meeting room of Hillsboro’s city hall, 118 E. Grand Ave., to answer questions residents may have about dealings with the federal government.

  • College degrees and honors

DEATHS

  • Donald Penner

    Services for Hillsboro native Donald Allen Penner, 79, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at The Barn in Rocky Ford. A potluck dinner will follow. Born Sept. 2, 1944, in Hillsboro to Orlando and Ruth Penner, he graduated from Hillsboro High School and moved at age 20 to Wooster, Ohio, where he volunteered at Boys Village, a home for troubled teens. He met Sandra Kaufman in Wooster and married her Dec. 29, 1968.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dan Kyle

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Naomi Nelson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Juanita Silhan

FOR THE RECORD

FARM

  • Wet December didn't cure drought

    A wetter than normal December, with 1.12 inches more precipitation than usual, helped. But for the year, Marion County remained much drier than usual, with a total of 10.51 inches less precipitation than normal, according to National Weather Service data released Monday. The county recorded 2.30 inches in December but only 23.43 for the year. Central portions of the county were among the state’s driest areas for the year.

OPINION

  • New political math: addition by subtraction

    Whether they loyally love or logically loath Donald Trump, conservatives tend to share a central belief: When it comes to government, bigger isn’t necessarily better. Alas, Marion County must be full of liberals. We constantly seem to be increasing the size of government. The City of Marion has expanded from three commissioners to five council members. The county was so pleased with commissioners whom we tongue-in-cheek called Curly, Larry, and Moe that it decided to add Curley Joe and Shemp to make five.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    As the days roll by

PEOPLE

  • Hillsboro library plans events

    Hillsboro Public Library is enrolling for spring storytime. Cost is $5 a child for children age 3 or older.

  • Mennonite history to be celebrated

    A yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of Mennonite migration to Kansas will kick off with a presentation at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Mennonite historian Rod Ratzlaff will discuss the Flemish Mennonites of Przechowko and the origins of Alexanderwohl, Hoffnungsau, and Lone Tree.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Lanning 7th Warrior to make Shrine Bowl

    Marion defensive back Jack Lanning has been selected to play on the west team June 29th at Kansas Shrine Bowl in Emporia. Lanning is the seventh player from Marion selected in 51 years.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP