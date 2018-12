The highlight of Friday's Peabody-Burns boys' basketball game was 35 little girls performing a Christmas Cheer. Ages ranged from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. Cheer coach Denae Kyle and Warriors cheerleaders coordinated the Little Cheer camp. The event is the second in the sports seasons - football and basketball. Kyle, in her fourth year leading the girls, chooses a different theme each year. They have included the '80s, U.S.A., and Sugar and Spice.