HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Gracie Rohr, 10, balances a pumpkin on her head Saturday at Walters' Pumpkin patch in Burns. She guessed it weighed 50 pounds. Gracie Rohr, 10, balances a pumpkin on her head Saturday at Walters' Pumpkin patch in Burns. She guessed it weighed 50 pounds.



Florence residents put in volunteer time last week at the city cemetery. They painted the gazebo with wood-stain and trimmed the greenery growing around it. Florence residents put in volunteer time last week at the city cemetery. They painted the gazebo with wood-stain and trimmed the greenery growing around it.



One of Marion's football coaches looks on in exasperation Friday night as a penalty is called against the team during its homecoming game against Hutchinson's Trinity Catholic. The Warriors lost 41-0. One of Marion's football coaches looks on in exasperation Friday night as a penalty is called against the team during its homecoming game against Hutchinson's Trinity Catholic. The Warriors lost 41-0.