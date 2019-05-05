BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Marion is one of 15 counties included in a state emergency disaster declaration because of severe storms and flooding.
According to a release from Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to help with response and recovery operations.
-
Water levels at Marion Reservoir continue to rise, reaching their highest level since July 1993.
The water line is 8½ feet above normal pool elevations, assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy said.
-
Monday night and Tuesday storms brought soaking rain and hail to Marion County. Hail anywhere from nickel-size to 1-inch was reported around Hillsboro and Lehigh on Monday evening as storms rolled through the county, according the National Weather Service web site.
Marion County received rains anywhere from 2 to 3 inches, with the highest recorded rainfalls around Hillsboro and Durham, said Chris Jakub, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
-
Marion County Lake is under a blue-green algae warning after tests taken last week revealed the presence of harmful blue-green algae.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Thursday.
-
Florence council Monday decided to reinvest certificates of deposit with Cottonwood Valley Bank.
The city had $200,000 in CDs split over four CDs, which were invested with Cottonwood Valley at 0.15 percent. The city will be penalized any interest earned for the current year. One CD worth $50,000 is invested at a higher rate, which will not be reinvested.
-
English teacher Sarah McQuery had been teaching project management at Peabody-Burns for three years, but she wanted a new focus for 2019.
“What better way help our community and get our kids out there making an effort than to set a theme for the project,” she said. The kids got really excited and ran with it.”
-
Although county commissioner Dianne Novak has refused to sign a resolution after she voted against it last week, her refusal to sign will make no difference in its validity.
The resolution gave wind farm developer National Renewable Solutions consent to include proposed road and right-of-way crossings in their revised conditional use permit application, which was presented to the planning and zoning office Friday.
-
Nineteen members of a bicycle-touring group explored Marion County last week.
The group, Somewhere in Kansas, has taken an annual bicycle trip in the state for 26 years.
-
Hillsboro’s first Prairie Smokin’ Barbecue on Saturday was a barbecue competition, but it was also a celebration of Hillsboro said Marion grandmother Jane George.
“There’s a lot of festival stuff in the fall,” she said. “It’s nice to have this in the spring.”
-
Roger Hoffner has decided to rebuild his home from the ground up after it was damaged in a fire last year.
The decision was spurred by the settlement offered by his insurance company, Hoffner said.
-
Bethel College’s small vocal ensembles, Woven and Open Road, a Mother’s Day concert for mothers and all who enjoy a cappella music 7 p.m. May 12 at Memorial Hall.
The concert will function as the groups’ end-of-the-year concert, with Woven choir senior Sarah Booth of Goessel, and Open Road senior Nick Preheim of Peabody to receive recognition.
-
The exceptionally wet winter has brought plants to their full potential this spring.
Darlene Carlson, a gardener in rural Lincolnville, said all of the trees in her fruit orchard escaped frost damage and have bloomed profusely. Some fruit has already set. Perennials also came up and are blossoming.
-
Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program will wrap up for the spring semester 9:45 a.m. Friday with a presentation from Brent Barkman about the honey business.
Barkman, majority owner of Hillsboro’s Barkman Honey LLC, will address beekeeping, the health benefits of honey and the story of his business.
-
One Hillsboro physician not planning to leave raised questions about the legality of recent Hillsboro Community Hospital decisions during Tuesday’s Hillsboro city council meeting.
Physician Michael Reeh, who practices family medicine and geriatrics, said hospital receiver Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting’s decision to appoint Wichita physician Hannah Bingham as new medical director violates both state regulations and hospital bylaws.
-
Tabor College is offering a new scholarship to high schoolers graduating in 2020 who attend Mennonite Brethren churches.
The “Tabor 20” scholarship will provide $112,000 over four years, or $28,000 per year. It will be divided between at least 30 recipients.
-
Members of the National Association of Wheat Weavers kicked off their “Weaving Friendships” convention with a visit to Matt Voth’s Coyote Gulch wheat farm.
Marian Vavra, tour coordinator for the group, said participants enjoyed everything about their visit to the Goessel-area farm.
-
James “Jim” Gutsch, 76, died Nov. 29 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Burdick Methodist Church.
He graduated from Centre High School. He was a truck driver.
-
Amy Klein, 44, died Saturday at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
She was born June 6, 1974, to Clayton and Danelda Klein at Devil’s Lake, North Dakota.
-
Karen Kline, 72, died Sunday at Newton Medical Center. Services will be 10:30 a.m. May 14 at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.
A full obituary will be available next week.
-
Lisa Wiebe, 44, died Sunday at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Schowalter Villa Chapel. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City.
She was born Sept. 30, 1974, in Garden City to Ted and Nettie Wiebe.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Marilyn Geis
-
A lot of young people — and a few of us not-so-young ones — soon will be donning strange-looking costumes for one of society’s most important rites of passage.
Yes, it’s commencement season — time once again to hear some quasi-celebrity drone on about how “commencement” means “beginning.”
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Setting the Pace
-
Susan Good says maintaining Peabody’s flowerbeds is about more than the beauty of spring blossoms.
It is a chance to care for a legacy that has been passed on to her and share it with others.
-
A sign honoring the late Lonn Richards, director of instrumental music at Tabor for 23 years, will be unveiled at noon today.
The sign, which will read, “Lonn Richards Rehearsal Hall,” will hang above the hall door in Wohlgemuth Music Education Center.
-
Marion County Lake Chat ‘N’ Dine will meet at 6 p.m. on May 11 at 34 A Lakeshore Drive for a potato bar. Hosts will be Garry and Dania Crawford.
Entertainment for the evening will be a parade around the lake in Golf Carts and ATVs.
-
Marion County seniors are once again preparing for graduation, and what lies beyond.
Marion
-
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
-
WONSEVU: Get well wishes go out to Britton
-
The Hillsboro High School baseball team outscored visiting Lyons 27-2 during a double header on Monday.
The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but were pushed back due to weather. That was fine with Hillsboro, who won game one 12-2 and game two 15-0.
-
The Lyons Lions made them earn it, but the Hillsboro High School softball team pulled off the sweep Monday afternoon.
Hillsboro was the much better team in game one, but seven errors kept Lyons in the game. The Trojans recorded 10 hits and allowed just three.