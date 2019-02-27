HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion County Parents as Teachers hold events throughout the county for children up to 5 years old. These youngsters participate in a music-and-dance activity Friday in Hillsboro. They played simple instruments, rode stick horses around the room, and listened to book readings and animal sound recordings. Lori Soo Hoo directed activities, assisted by Susie Kliewer.



Charity and Jeremy Schadel have started a business in Marion. At Home Handyman will provide lawn services and in-home projects.



Darian Ratzlaff looks to cut around a Wabaunsee Charger defender to the basket in Monday night's opening round game of the Marion sub-state at Hillsboro. Ratzlaff scored 16 points in the Trojans' 78-64 victory.