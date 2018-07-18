HEADLINES

  • No charges filed after dog bites second child

    A dog already deemed a nuisance animal because it had bitten another child was whisked away from a Florence ballpark by its owner after it bit an 8-year-old Marion boy Sunday. But after stopping the owner’s car, sheriff’s deputies failed to check the animal’s history before deciding is wasn’t vicious and issued no tickets.

  • Despite rain, drought still taking a very human toll

    Despite heavy rain this week that was so intense, it caused street flooding in some places, it may take months of rainy weather to correct the extreme drought currently afflicting Marion County. Private wells and ponds throughout the county have gone dry.

  • Class in mechanics hits snag

    Peabody-Burns High School’s new mechanics class has hit a snag before even beginning. “Unfortunately, the instructor to teach class is unable to do so due to personal reasons,” superintendent Ron Traxson said. “We’re having a hard time finding a replacement for the daily two-hour class.”

  • Crop on the chopping block: Will corn be grain or silage?

    It’s still the middle of July, and already cornfields are being chopped for silage. Corn seed supplier Terry Vinduska of Marion has been walking cornfields recently and is seeing things he’s never seen before.

  • Woman escapes captor

    Reportedly beaten and held hostage in a bathroom by an ex-boyfriend who broke her cell phone and threatened to kill her, a 23-year-old Hillsboro woman escaped last week from a residence in the 300 block of N. Main St. and went for help. Hillsboro police said Monday that they were called at 7:15 a.m. July 7 to a house a block away, where the victim, whose name and age were redacted from an official offense report, apparently had fled.

  • Spreading the fragrance of pleasure

    Lea Schwart takes her pleasure giving pleasure to others — particularly those who get little pleasure elsewhere. Schwart, who lives on Nighthawk Rd. almost equally distant from Marion, Hillsboro, and Peabody, buys marked-down flowers from florists in Wichita, arranges them, and delivers them to people she does, and doesn’t, know in nursing homes, assisted-living centers, and senior centers.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • County rejects low bid on sign project

    Opting to go with a familiar and reliable provider instead of a slightly lower bidder, county commissioners voted Monday to accept a $36,968.70 bid from National Signs of Ottawa for replacement road signs in the southeast portion of the county. The contract is part of a multi-year effort, with a total price of nearly $300,000, to replace all road signs in the county.

  • County fair to begin Saturday

    Everybody should be able to find something of interest to see or do Saturday through July 29 at the Marion County Fair in Hillsboro. Perhaps saving the best for last, the board has scheduled three new activities for the final night. They include an all-terrain vehicle rodeo, truck tug-of-war, and truck obstacle course. Contests will begin at 6 p.m., July 29.

  • Demos to highlight Threshing Days

    A visit to Goessel during Threshing Days, Aug. 3 to 5, will provide a look back in time, when threshing, corn binding/shelling, and plowing were common. Sawmill, threshing, and field demonstrations will be offered every afternoon. A draft horse demonstration is scheduled for all afternoon Aug. 4, and large engine start ups will be offered every day.

  • Forgotten works to be on display

    Forgotten works of art by 23 McPherson area artists, including Marion native Wayne Conyers, will be on display through the end of August at McPherson Arts Alliance Gallery, 223 S. Main St., McPherson. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.

  • 4-H member dreams of taking project to big stage

    “I want to be in the movies,” Goessel Goal-Getters 4-H member Katelyn Olson said. But she’s not talking about being an actress. She wants to design all clothes.

  • Parade, music to highlight Burdick Labor Day

    “Faith, Family, and Friends” sums up the spirit of the Burdick community, which will present its 46th annual Labor Day celebration Sept. 2 and 3. At 2 p.m. Sept. 3, a parade will bring many people to the small town, population 60. Advanced registration is being accepted by Jennifer Kassebaum at (785) 983-4407.

  • Goessel plans 5K walk or run

    A 5K walk or run will be 7 a.m. Aug. 4 at Goessel Threshing Days. A one mile run is an option. A $25 entry fee will benefit the high school cross country team and include a T-shirt if registered by Friday, and a Threshing Days button.

  • Swim to benefit food bank

    Hillsboro’s pool will be open from 9 p.m. until midnight Friday as a fundraiser for Main Street Ministries’ food bank. Swimmers will be admitted by donating $4 or contributing four non-perishable food items to the food bank.

DEATHS

  • Ernest Edens

    Services for Peabody Health and Rehab resident Ernest Lee Edens, 81, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were Monday at Baker Funeral Home. Burial was in Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Born June 5, 1937, in Blackburn, Oklahoma, to James Barow Edens and Alice May (Lee) Edens, he was a Korean War veteran.

  • Irvin McPheeters

    Services for retired farmer and driver Irvin Leroy McPheeters, 94, who died July 10 at Peabody Health and Rehab, were Friday at First Baptist Church, Peabody. Born May 2, 1924, in rural Peabody to William John Sr. and Ella Augusta (Eberhard) McPheeters, he married Pauline May Traux on Jan. 20, 1946.

  • Freddie Mosiman

    Services for Fred Mosiman, III, 63, who died July 11 at Botkin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wellington, will be 2 p.m. July 28 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita chapel. Born May 2, 1924, in rural Peabody to William John Sr. and Ella Augusta (Eberhard) McPheeters, he married Pauline May Traux on Jan. 20, 1946.

  • Reuben Zerger

    Services for former Marion carpenter Reuben K. Zerger, 96, who died July 17, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marion Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joan Wambsganss

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Donna Kristek

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Extreme sun trigered disease

    It was 10 years ago but seems like yesterday, said the man, who asked to be known only as Mark. After spending a few months in late 2008 cutting firewood along a creek southeast of Hillsboro, he began to develop a skin rash.

  • Alternative styles more accepted

    In a time when East meets West, alternative health care is becoming increasingly popular. For more than 2500 years, Chinese medicine has paired holistic and non-invasive procedures to promote wellness, improve range of motion, and prevent illness.

PEOPLE

SCHOOL/SPORTS

MORE…

