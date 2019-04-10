HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Smoke rises Monday from a controlled burn of pastureland near Xavier Rd. and 190th St. in Marion County. Smoke rises Monday from a controlled burn of pastureland near Xavier Rd. and 190th St. in Marion County.



Dave Tyrell fishes Monday at Marion County Lake. He says the action this early in the season is a little slow. "I got a small largemouth and a spotted. That's it," he said. "One of three days it's supposed to be warm and guess what we get," he said of the expected drop in temperatures into the 50s forecast for Thursday. Dave Tyrell fishes Monday at Marion County Lake. He says the action this early in the season is a little slow. "I got a small largemouth and a spotted. That's it," he said. "One of three days it's supposed to be warm and guess what we get," he said of the expected drop in temperatures into the 50s forecast for Thursday.



Peabody-Burns runner Aubrey Craig starts the second lap during her leg of the 4-by-800-meter relay at Friday's invitational in Marion. Peabody-Burns runner Aubrey Craig starts the second lap during her leg of the 4-by-800-meter relay at Friday's invitational in Marion.