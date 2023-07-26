HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A competitor in the county fair rodeo last week in Hillsboro comes face-to-face with one of the challenges of his event, being bucked into the dirt. The fall apparently looked worse than it was. No injuries sustained, the rider popped back up after the fall.



Bob Delk (center), who has performed with dozens of groups over his century of life, plays regularly at Hillsboro Senior Center. Here he is serving as a mentor to 10-year-old Zakai Sanders.



Fire chiefs (from left) Les Kaiser, Matt Voth, and Ben Stekette talk near a pallet of water provided for firefighters by Anheuser-Busch. The canned water comes in six-packs.