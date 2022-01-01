BREAKING NEWS
Numerous sources confirmed Wednesday night that they had been told Marion County sheriff Rob Craft died Wednesday at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, where he had been airlifted Monday with complications from COVID-19.
Dispatchers in the Marion County sheriff's office would neither confirm nor deny the report but said that a press release would be issued in the morning. The U.S. flag on the sheriff's office and jail was lowered to half-staff Wednesday evening.
Marion’s city council and planning commission continue on a collision course this week with both groups asserting their rights to decide the future of the city’s industrial park and a planned second dollar store.
One of the state’s leading experts in zoning law warns that if the council goes through with last week’s threat to take the matter away from the planning commission, a court could overturn whatever actions are taken.
Nancy Tharp has been a victim of several grass fires at her home outside of Marion. She’s careful to prevent fires during fire weather watches, such as the one Tuesday afternoon, caused by warm, dry air and strong winds in advance of a cold front.
“I don’t even take chances with this stuff,” she said. “I don’t run the dryer, I don’t light candles — not when it’s a 45-minute drive to here and the dew point’s so low. I just put on a bunch of layers and deal with it.”
An occupant of a Peabody house completely destroyed in a suspicious fire Sunday afternoon was later arrested by Peabody police on a Missouri warrant.
The fire at 406 N. Pine St. — the second fire at that address in two weeks — remains under investigation by state fire marshal Chris Mercer.
It’s bad enough to lose your job. Winding up in jail adds insult to injury — although in this case, the insults and the injury appear to have been felt by someone else.
According to Hillsboro police, 28-year-old Kelby J. Schmidt of Hillsboro was dismissed several weeks ago by Hillsboro Industries, 220 Industrial Rd., and told not to come back onto the company’s property.
Unless residents petition to seek a referendum on the question, Marion County soon will be able to bypass state limits on borrowing.
County commissioners voted Monday to pass a charter resolution bypassing state law limiting how much bond debt the county can incur.
New numbers again suggest that January’s unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases is ebbing in February.
But they also suggest that the true extent of the surge was hidden by delayed reporting of new cases in Marion County.
Travis Parmley is accustomed to responding to emergencies in which patients must be rescued from crashed vehicles, but a call at 7:03 p.m. Saturday didn’t involve the usual rushed trip to a hospital.
Parmley was called not in his normal job as director of the county’s emergency medical services but in his off-duty role as owner of Rhino Car and Truck Wash on the north edge of Marion.
Between Feb. 7 and 11, Studio 23 Dance in Hillsboro was filled with butterflies, fairies, mermaids, and a herd of girls ready to try being ballerinas.
Owners Amanda Abrahams and Krista Matlock, who have operated Studio 23 Dance since 2017, usually have a dance camp for children ages 2 to 7 in the summer. They decided to try a winter camp to engage dance students and encourage dance class enrollment after quarantine.
For the second time in two weeks, a Marion toddler wandered away from his home in the 400 block of S. Cedar St., but Marion police are not talking about it.
“We won’t be releasing any information since the incident involves a juvenile and I don’t anticipate any criminal case being filed at this time,” police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “We have contacted the Department for Children and Families to provide the family with assistance to help prevent this type of incident from happening again.”
An all-terrain vehicle accident west of Burns sent a 30-year-old man to a hospital at 1:38 a.m. Sunday.
Undersheriff Larry Starkey said Brandon Hayes was driving east on 20th Rd. but lost control of his ATV, which entered a ditch near the intersection with Xavier Rd.
A fundraiser Sunday for an upcoming motorcycle race in Florence raised a lot of money on short notice, but one rider was injured.
A 17-year-old wrecked his motorcycle on the course and was unresponsive at first. Three air ambulance services were contacted but unavailable, so Marion ambulance took the teen to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Hillsboro school board approved two large purchases Monday — over $113,000 for a new 65-passenger bus with air conditioning, and almost $50,000 for 160 Chromebook computers and maintenance for Hillsboro High School.
“Our kids are in our buses a long time, so that’s important to us,” board member Jared Jost said.
“Life in the Trenches,” is on display at Peabody Township Library.
Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 27.
Colorful images painted on walls in a children’s reading nook at Peabody Township Library provoke wonderment and delight in visitors.
The room used to be a coat closet but hadn’t been used for years. A tiny storage room at the back is now fitted with a soft seat where children can sit and read.
Three Hillsboro officers who moved up the ranks after the Sept. 30 retirement of longtime police chief Dan Kinning were given additional stars and recognized at Hillsboro city council meeting Tuesday.
Former assistant chief Jessey Hiebert was promoted to chief soon after Kinning’s retirement.
Marion County deputy Joel Womochil began duties this week as part-time police chief at Burns.
The city hired Womochil last week to fill a vacancy left by the death of Stephen Evans, 44, El Dorado, who died in an October car crash north of El Dorado.
Hillsboro FFA chapter will have an all-you-can-eat pancake feed 6 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Hillsboro United Methodist Church.
A $6 donation is suggested. Carryout will be offered.
Services for retired nurse Elsie Jouanne, 92, of Florence, who died Feb. 6, were Saturday at Carriage Manor clubhouse in Florence.
She was born April 9, 1929, in Amarillo, Texas, to James and Mary Mae (Creel) Slape and worked as a nurse in Arkansas, California, and Kansas.
IN MEMORIAM: Sue Cameron
Marion appears headed down yet another rabbit hole of legal peril as the mayor, administrator, and misled city council members try to bully their way into powers they don’t possess.
Their sham excuse for cutting the city’s planning and zoning commission out of considering zoning changes in Marion’s industrial park appears to be contrary not just to the law but also to the primary advice from their own city attorney. The only justification appears to come from selective reading of details accompanying his opinion.
Our recent editorials appear to have had as much trouble scoring points as Marion’s basketball team does.
We urged legislators not to gerrymander. They went right ahead and overrode a veto to do so.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: An innovative calendar
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A history lesson
CORRECTIONS: Corrections and clarifications
More than 300 students from 26 schools in the south-central Kansas FFA district converged Feb. 9 on Marion High School on to compete in poultry, ag business management, and food science career development events.
Marion FFA members were group leaders and helped set up and take down contests.
Marion High School’s senior singers group treated patrons of their black tie Valentines progressive dessert bar Saturday to plenty of treats, both food and song.
The group did singing valentines Monday but wanted to do something special for Valentines Day weekend, so they invited the public to Marion Presbyterian Church’s hall in formal wear for a candlelit progressive dessert bar.
Pat Koons of Burdick is a lifelong cattleman who has been involved in every phase of production, from the ranch to the feedlot to the packing plant.
Since 2009, Koons has been manager of a low-key agriculture hedge fund that looks for investment opportunities in the ag industry, including cattle, grain, oil, dairy, and land.
Dave and Effie Smith’s farmyard was in the direct line of fire from a blaze Friday morning on 240th Rd. one-half mile north of their farm on Pawnee Rd.
A neighbor, Jessica Fine, first spotted the fire.
The Vex Robotics tournament Saturday at Hillsboro wrapped up early after one team dropped out and surprisingly few technical difficulties were encountered.
“Sometimes, we’re here until 7 at night,” robotics coach Creigh Bell said.
It’s doubtful there will be any complaints from Hillsboro High School basketball teams about not having to see the Hesston Swathers again this season.
Friday night’s rematch in Hesston with their bitter rivals showed there’s plenty to shore up with just three games left in the regular season.
Despite losing by a single point on the road Friday to the No. 2 team in Class 3A, Hillsboro retained its No. 1 ranking in Class 2A in Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s poll released Tuesday.
A fast start led to a lopsided victory Friday by Goessel’s boys while the girls split a pair of games Thursday and Friday.
Boys
Marion took two losses Friday at Inman, a close match between the girls and a distant runaway for the boys.
The lady Warriors lost to Inman 50-45, making up the Teuton’s head start of 21 points but not quite surpassing it by the final quarter.
Peabody-Burns evened its season series with Centre Friday, defeating the Cougars 60-52 at the Warriors’ homecoming game.
Centre, which had defeated the Warriors earlier in the season, led 13-9 near the end of the first quarter, but a three-pointer by Peabody’s Philip Young narrowed the gap to one.
Championships by Tristan Rathbone and Lane Rogers helped lead Hillsboro to fourth place overall in the 10-team Central Kansas League wrestling tournament Thursday in Hillsboro.
“It was awesome seeing all three of our seniors that competed earn spots on the podium by placing in the top three in their weight class,” coach Scott O’Hare said.