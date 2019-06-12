HEADLINES

  • Doggone confusing: Reports, postal changes differ

    After months of claims that dogs are affecting Marion mail carriers’ ability to do their jobs, documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act indicate Marion postal workers have filed no dog complaints in two years and only three in four years. However as recently as this week Marion police reported ticketing a dog owner after a postal worker said the owner’s dog was dangerous and running free.

  • Split vote OK's wind farm plan

    In a meeting that lasted more than 4 hours Monday, county planning and zoning commissioners approved Expedition Wind’s application for a conditional use permit by a 4-2 vote. Planning commission members Derek Belton, Dwight Flaming, Jim Schmidt, and Glenn Thiessen voted in favor of sending the plan to county commissioners after hearing company officials discuss the proposal and answer questions from commissioners. Duane Bair and William Kroupa voted against the plan.

  • Cheer camps valuable for reaching potential

    Adriana Newman’s day during Peabody-Burns’ cheerleading camp begins early, with a 5:30 a.m. trip to the weight room. “If I wasn’t lifting I wouldn’t be able to throw my girls up,” she said. “That’s really important. No one hears about the work we put in throughout the summer, but we’re really focused on building for the next year.”

  • Resident raises lawn care concern

    Peabody’s poorly maintained lawns look bad to visitors of the city’s summer events, resident Kim Nellans said at Monday’s city council meeting. “I’m glad to help,” she said. “My husband is glad to help. He said mow the alleys with his tractor.”

  • Florence council puts extraneous funds to use

    Florence city council received a surprise blessing at Monday’s meeting when members voted to go ahead with gym floor repairs at the community building. The combination of insurance deductible and the new floor material will cost between $33,000 and $37,000.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm referendum unlikely

    Whether to allow more wind farms in the county is unlikely to be decided by voters, county commissioners learned Monday. County counselor Brad Jantz said any petition seeking an election could be ruled inappropriate.

  • Fund one and more follow, county learns

    Having previously tapped rarely discussed funds brimming with hotel and liquor tax receipts, county commissioners faced the inevitable Monday, hearing from others making additional claims on the same money. First up was Families and Communities Together, which since 2012 had been distributing revenue from the county’s special alcohol tax through its substance abuse prevention coalition.

  • Engineer asks for patience

    The county’s newly hired engineer hopes people will be patient. The county’s poorly maintained roads and recent flood damage have left him with plenty on his plate. “We need to use the resources we have to fix the problems in priority,” Brice Goebel said. “There’s so much to be fixed, it’s not going to be fixed right away.”

  • Next cruise planned for June 23

    Peabody’s next Sunday Cruise is planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23. Last year’s gently faded American flags, poles and bracket sets will be sold for $5 to help Peabody Dreamer’s Club purchase new flags for years to come.

  • Museum trying new hours

    Peabody Museum is experimenting with Saturday and Sunday hours in addition to being open the third Thursday night of each month. The museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday and June 29 and on Sunday, June 23, a Peabody Summer Cruise day, in addition to 5 to 7 p.m. June 20.

  • Free exercise classes, commodities offered

    Free exercise classes for all ages are being offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at Peabody Senior Center. More information is available from the center at (620) 983-2226. Also at the center, surplus government commodities will be distributed to income-qualified residents from 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 19.

  • Concessions available at swim meet

    Peabody 4-H Club will serve breakfast and lunch for Peabody Super Swimmers’ home meet starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the city pool. Breakfast burritos and glazed donuts will be on the breakfast menu. Grilled burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, Rice Krispie treats, and puppy chow will be available for lunch. Gatorade, bottled water and pop also will be available.

  • Burns farmers market is Tuesday

    Home-grown plants, vegetables, fruit, and eggs along with home-baked goods, jams, honey, handicrafts and other items are being offered for sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Burns’ open-air farmers market. Animals and meat products are not allowed, nor are smoking, pets, and unattended children.

  • Senior citizens to meet at Hillsboro

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will have their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. June 21 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Hillsboro seniors will be serving lunch. Reservations are due by June 19 and can be made by calling Brenda Moss at (620) 947-2304 or Department on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Public Library, 214 N. Walnut St. Refreshments will be served.

  • College degrees and honors

DEATHS

  • Wilbur Hanneman

    Services for Wilbur Hanneman, 95, who died Thursday at Parkside Homes, will be 2 p.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment will be at Frick Cemetery in Durham. He was born Dec. 17, 1923, to Henry and Pauline Hanneman in Inola, Oklahoma. He married Mildred Frick on Feb. 4, 1945, in Durham.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jean Knaussman

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charles Westhoff

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Music fest to go beyond bluegrass

    Marion County Lake has been hosting Bluegrass at the Lake for 12 years, but fans keep the event from getting old, lake resident Pam Lyle said. “We always look forward to it,” she said. “The campsite is full, which is always fun, and they bring in quality acts. My kids at home know the bands, so they’re excited.”

  • Symphony to celebrate the celestial

    Only 200 tickets are still available for Saturday’s Symphony in the Flint Hills. This year’s theme is Ad Astra, and celebrates the changing of the North Star, which will happen in 1,000 years.

  • Maverick Pontious

    Maverick Oliver Lee Pontious, son of Ethan and Rebecca (Mardis) Pontious of Newkirk, Oklahoma, was born 12:15 a.m. May 24 at Ponca City Medical Center in Oklahoma. He weighed 9 pounds 10.1 ounces and was 21 inches long.

  • Meals available at farmers market

    In addition to fresh produce, Peabody Farmers Market will be offering $5 meal deals to raise money for Peabody Fall Festival. At the market, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. downtown, taco salad will be available this Monday and July 8, and sloppy Joes will be available June 24 and July 22.

  • Singers sought for July 4

    Members of this past Peabody-Burns High School singing group, Voices, and graduating eighth graders who plan to join this coming year, are being recruited to sing the national anthem at Peabodys’ Fourth Fest. Music instructor Laura Leitnaker is seeking volunteers for June rehearsals and the July 4 performance at (402) 730-8748.

  • Burns reading program set through July

    Burns Library’s summer reading program will continue through July 19. Craft time is available for all ages 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays, and reading time is held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays for children through eighth grade.

  • Session to help preserve old photos

    Help with preserving old negatives and slides by converting them to digital scans will be available from Jacqueline Cusick from 1 to 4 p.m. June 21 at Morgan House, 212 N. Walnut St.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SENIOR LIVING

  • Puzzles bind senior residents together

    Evelyn Matz brought a lifelong hobby to other seniors living at Homestead Senior Residences soon after she moved there in September. Residents were looking for an activity that would let them spend time together and get better acquainted.

  • Senior preps for state golf circuit

    Don Noller is in his 12th year competing in the Kansas Golf Association Senior Series, but the circuit still sparks his competitive drive. “What I like is that there’s a points system,” he said. “Within the year the top 15 get to play in the championship and that’s what I work for.”

  • Commodities available

    An array of surplus government commodities will arrive at county senior centers June 19 for free distribution to qualified low-income households. To qualify, single-person households must have no more than $1,354 in monthly income. For each additional person in the household, the income limit increases by $479.

MORE…

