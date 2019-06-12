HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody-Burns cheerleader Adriana Newman, middle, and Madyson Foth, right, boost teammate Mya Winter into the air during the Warriors' cheer camp this week at the school.



Peabody vendors wait at their stalls for customers during the first farmers market of 2019 Monday on Main St.



Dogs were almost as populous as people at Spur Ridge Hospital's open house for a new dog boarding facility. Dapper Donuts of Wichita provided free mini donuts, and children romped on a bouncy house and played games to win prizes.