  • City clerk resigns abruptly

    Peabody City Clerk Jonna Munson left for lunch April 24 and never returned, sending notice of resignation via text message that afternoon to Mayor Larry Larsen. She submitted a written resignation left in the drop box at city hall to be found Wednesday morning. “For personal reasons unknown to the city, Jonna Munson turned in her resignation effective immediately after not returning from lunch,” said Larsen.

  • Playground revamp underway

    Equipment renovations have began at Peabody City Park after a fundraiser kicked off by an anonymous donor successfully raised $20,000. Donations will go toward refurbishing old playground equipment and the purchase of new playground equipment. Peabody Hearts for Hart Park successfully raised remaining funds to match the $10,000 donation of an anonymous donor. The organization began raising funds to be matched in February.

  • Arrest charges include assault against officer

    A confrontation between law enforcement officers and a man being served a warrant Sunday in Florence ended with the suspect being shot with a stun gun and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault against law enforcement. Eric Henderson, 49, Newton, faces additional charges for suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, and probation violation.

  • Rogers hires attorney; road closure saga continues

    Residents Kenny Rogers and Joan Berg had a lawyer in tow at Monday’s city council meeting after no action was taken at the April 9 meeting concerning an abandoned road that gives Rogers access to a field behind his house. After 15 minutes of discussion came up empty-handed of a resolution at the last meeting, council member Travis Wilson made a motion to refer the matter to the city attorney for clarification of the ordinance.

  • Novak wants economic money back

    A commissioner’s call for an economic development corporation founded by the county to return $120,000 to taxpayer coffers sparked an hour’s discussion at Monday’s meeting. “Over the past two years, we supported the work of a great group of volunteers,” commission chairman Dianne Novak said.

  • Local farmers utilize "green manure"

    Many county farmers have been taking a new approach of utilizing older agricultural techniques such as cover crops, a crop grown for the enrichment of the soil, and to avoid tilling up the land. A non-profit educational organization, No-till on the Plains, puts its passion into providing information for farmers to adopt and further develop these techniques that center around high-quality no-till systems. Matt Meyerhoff, supervisory district conservationist, said that cover crop, or “green manure,” has gotten the attention of several farmers in the area.

  • Senator seeks interns

    Undergraduate and graduate college students interested in public service can apply for fall internships with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran in Washington, District of Columbia. Applicants must submit a resume, a cover letter highlighting a policy problem and including a suggested course of action, transcripts, and two letters of recommendation by June 15.

  • Rocking the boat with road gravel

    A rural Lincolnville man who took matters into his own hands when he wanted a road graveled came under scrutiny at Monday’s county commission meeting. Commission chairman Dianne Novak told commissioners that she’d gotten a call Thursday from Mike Beneke, who asked if he could put rock on his road “because it’s terrible.” Novak said she told him no. After bickering a bit, Novak told Beneke to call road and bridge superintendent Jesse Hamm.

  • Outfitter hit with big lawsuit

    Chisholm Trail Outfitters, LLC in Hillsboro has been named in a lawsuit filed in district court by James Navrat of Lehigh, who is seeking to collect on alleged unpaid loans to the business in excess of $100,000. Navrat claims in the suit that he hasn’t received any payments on a $25,000 promissory note with 5 percent interest that was invested in the business in October 2013.

  • New church addition to be an asset to the community

    After 20 years of talking about it, Zion Lutheran Church members decided to build a fellowship hall one year ago. The building is now complete. An open house was Saturday. The 60x85-foot structure has half-wall stone facing to match the limestone church. An enclosed walkway connects the two buildings.

  • Milda Reimer

    Services for Milda Reimer, 99, of Goessel, who died Thursday, were Monday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born Nov. 7, 1918, to Abraham and Katharina Buller Reimer in Goessel. She was a member of Goessel Mennonite Church.

    Keith McDowell

    Ray Schroeder

    Virgil Weber

    Douglas Young

  • Winter rehabs dilapidated house

    In the year since Todd Winter bought a dilapidated house at the corner of Santa Fe and 5th St. in Marion, he’s worked to rehabilitate it as often as his time and resources have allowed. “This is something I’m doing in my free time,” Winter said. “As I have money in my savings account, I put it in the house.”

  • Spring gardens have a slow start

    Many area gardens still look quite bare because of the cold, windy spring. Early season vegetables like lettuce and peas have had a tough time surviving. As late as a week and a half ago, nighttime temperatures were close to freezing, keeping the soil cold. Don Hodson of Marion said garlic he planted in February is doing well, but even his radishes, which are usually cold hardy, froze during a cold spell and had to be replanted.

  • Garden center suffers from unusual spring weather

    The windy, cold weather this spring has had a big impact on Serenity Gardens, east of Hillsboro. Owner Jana Dalke said hardier spring flowers, like snapdragons, usually are put outside to make room for warm-weather flowers, but this year she has had to keep them inside or bring them in at night. “It has been really challenging,” she said. “Space has been a huge factor. Plants that I expected to be outside have been inside. Every square inch of the greenhouses was full, with hanging baskets above, plants on tables, and plants under tables.”

  • Stumbling out of the box

    When agreeing on office space is arguably the most significant accomplishment of Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation to date, stumbling out of the box may be too kind. With board chairman Amy Doane leaving, an executive director search process coming up dry, and county commission chairman Dianne Novak demanding the county take its money back Monday, it’s more like out of the frying pan and into the fire for the nascent savior of the county’s economic future.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Wild Country

  • Cleaning her way to kindness one good deed at a time

    Nicci Rivera had no idea when she started her cleaning business, Your Cleaning Lady, eight years ago, that it would involve spreading selfless acts of kindness to others and building new friendships. Rivera works full time offering cleaning services in Hillsboro, Newton, and Marion.

  • Hoy to wrap up Tabor series

    Well-known Kansas folklore expert Jim Hoy will talk about folktales that have shaped the state and local communities Friday at the final spring session of Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning series. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Heritage Lobby of the Sheri Flaming Center for the Arts.

    Eleanor Mueller

    Parents and sons get together

    Menu

  • High schools schedule graduation ceremonies

    County high school classes of 2018 will participate in commencement activities across two upcoming weekends. Marion-Florence will kick off festivities for its seniors with a baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. May 9 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. May 12 at the Sports and Aquatics Center.

  • Track coach proud of team's determination and spirit

    Peabody-Burns High School track team may lack depth, but has no shortage of competitive spirit and determination. “We’re kind of where we thought we’d be with our lack of depth and how young we are,” said head coach Brian Simmonds.

    Peabody-Burns

  • CASA to hold 5K benefit run

    Children involved with the court system will benefit from Run For the Child 5K Race, a May 12 event sponsored by CASA of the 8th Judicial District, which serves Marion, Dickinson, Morris, and Geary counties. The event will be at Acorns Resort in Milford. Race start time is 7:30 a.m. Awards will be given at 8:45 a.m.

  • Calendar of events

