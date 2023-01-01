BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Police Chief Gideon Cody came to the Marion County Record and handed a copy of a search warrant to Deb Gruver, the veteran reporter who had questioned him about alleged misconduct at his previous job.
As Gruver read the search warrant, she told Cody she needed to call her publisher and editor, Eric Meyer. The police chief, who was ostensibly investigating another reporter’s computer use, snatched the phone out of Gruver’s hand.
-
After nearly a week of legal wrangling, evidence not initially listed among items seized in raids Aug. 11 on the
Under terms of a court order agreed to by all parties and approved Tuesday by Chief Judge Ben Sexton, the
-
Marion County ambulance director Curt Hasart remains under investigation by the state. Investigators weren’t able to present their evidence to the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services in August.
But Joe House, director of the state Board of EMS, said the matter would come before the state board during its October meeting. Newly obtained evidence is expected to be presented at that time.
-
Even before it is built, a proposed new county health department building is growing.
County commissioners, health nurse Krista Schneider, and engineer Darin Neufeld reviewed an architect’s first concept for the building Monday.
-
Marion City Council members and the public got their first look at next year’s proposed budget — which exceeds the revenue-neutral rate by 9 mills — Tuesday.
How the city planned to spend taxpayers’ money as well as revenue it brings in had been a mystery to council members and residents. General fund expenditures are projected to be $2,256,953 compared with a current-year estimate of $1,683,279.
-
Cattle cluster in a clump of trees, seeking shade, turbines from Sunflower Wind Farm towering over them in every direction.
Just across 110th Rd., square bales of hay are stacked on top of each other just inside a field.
-
St. Luke Hospital board members discussed a program Tuesday that’s at the heart of a controversy between Lanning Pharmacy and the hospital before assigning incoming chief executive Alex Haines to tackle the problem.
Haines’s first day is today.
-
Two weeks after police searched the
Both confirmed that the document Marion police said they were looking for in the raid came from them, not from any attempt at identity theft.
-
Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, who led the illegal raid Aug. 11 on the
“He thinks he’s above everyone,” the longtime detective said. “I’ve known him since he was brand-spanking new. I worked with and for him.”
-
An agreement to have data that was not disclosed as being illegally copied from a Marion County Record computer turned over to the Record’s lawyer ultimately took four days and four lawyers to sign.
County attorney Joel Ensey originally agreed Thursday to sign off on a joint motion to have data transferred from the data drive it was stored on and given to the Record’s lawyer, Bernie Rhodes, with the original USB drive destroyed.
-
Marion police chief Gideon Cody and former Burns police chief Joel Womochil will in all likelihood be investigated by a state agency that licenses police officers.
Doug Schroeder, executive director of Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, said he needed to speak in generalities about Cody and Womochil.
-
Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody is battling a fraud suit filed Feb. 27 in Leavenworth County over his real estate dealings.
The suit was filed by lawyer Benjamin Rioux on behalf of Easton residents Cynthia Wooton, Channing Cole, and Brandon Cole.
-
Marion Merchants paid Bill & Essie’s BBQ to feed city, sheriff’s office, and
The idea, co-owner Megan Jones said, was for everyone to take a moment after the city made international news Aug. 11 when Police Chief Gideon Cody executed search warrants at the newspaper, its co-owners’ home, and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel’s home, seizing computer equipment and cell phones.
-
Florence will have three days of activities to celebrate Labor Day weekend.
The party will kick off with a street dance from at 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Mac. Participants are being encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, and dancing shoes. No glass bottles will be allowed.
-
Flint Hills Counterpoint will celebrate its fourth anniversary Sept. 9 with activities for all age groups.
The day will begin at 1 p.m. and include music, art, and land stewardship at Flint Hills Counterpoint’s home base, 1660 E. 90th Rd.
-
A PBS documentary on ghost towns of Kansas at 7 p.m. Tuesday will feature Cedar Point, Clements, and Elmdale. The documentary, “Kansas Ghost Towns, Part 2,” produced by Chris Frank, also will feature Bushong in Lyon County.
-
Services for Diana Bradley, 70, who died Aug. 18 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Salem Home.
She was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Topeka, to Lester and Margaret (Millburn) Owens.
-
Services for Lillian Mae Wiebe, who died Aug. 21 at Moundridge Manor, were Sunday at Morning Star Church, Tampa.
Born Nov. 23, 1934 to Claude and Della (Becker) Unruh, she married Ransom Wiebe on June 19, 1955. He survives.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Justin Vajnar
-
Watermelon — 700 pounds of it — from Jirak Brothers Produce in Tampa is making its way to Marion County residents who need food assistance.
Kansas Food Bank is distributing locally produced fruits and vegetables, honey, meat, and dairy.
-
Cole and Kyle Methvin say it’s been almost 100 years since there has been a ranch rodeo at Burdick.
The brothers have organized an event for 4 p.m. Monday at the town’s ball diamond after its annual Burdick Labor Day festivities.
-
Farmers are wondering whether soybeans are past the point of no return.
And, barring a miracle to change a forecast of hot, dry weather for the next week or so, this year’s harvest is likely to be a disappointment.
-
Shameful as it was to see the 1st and 4th Amendments trampled by jackboots, illegal searches to investigate perfectly legal actions weren’t the biggest problems arising from raids Aug. 11 on our office and elsewhere.
In a community that prides itself on friendliness, every shred of information sought by raiders could have been obtained merely by asking. We dutifully notified officials of the situation and offered cooperation a week earlier. Yet rather than conversation, they chose confrontation.
-
LETTERS: Moving forward
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Words in the beginning
-
CORRECTION: Phone number
-
Marion athletics were on display Thursday and Friday — first at Red and Blue Night, introducing the schools’ fall sports teams, then in somewhat competitive matches for the varsity football and volleyball teams at Remington.
Red and Blue Night started at the Sports and Aquatic Center, where middle and high school volleyball teams practiced and scrimmaged in front of an audience.
-
Hillsboro’s reigning 2A state champion volleyball team started its 2023-’24 season, finishing third in a Central Kansas League tournament.
The Trojans dominated Lyons in their opening match and then went defeat 3A Hoisington in three sets.