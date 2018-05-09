HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Superintendent Ron Traxson surprises athletic director Tyson Kendrick with one last pie Friday at Peabody Elementary School. Kendrick promised students who raised more than $100 for a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser that they could pie him in the face. Six students rose to the challenge, with the top earner being first-grader Eryn Davis, who raised $150. Superintendent Ron Traxson surprises athletic director Tyson Kendrick with one last pie Friday at Peabody Elementary School. Kendrick promised students who raised more than $100 for a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser that they could pie him in the face. Six students rose to the challenge, with the top earner being first-grader Eryn Davis, who raised $150.



Peabody Women's Auxiliary treasurer Sherri Bowlby strings three red poppies onto a white cross Friday at the American Legion. Each year auxiliary members and volunteers put new poppies on crosses to be placed at veterans' headstones at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in collaboration with the Avenue of Flags. Peabody Women's Auxiliary treasurer Sherri Bowlby strings three red poppies onto a white cross Friday at the American Legion. Each year auxiliary members and volunteers put new poppies on crosses to be placed at veterans' headstones at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in collaboration with the Avenue of Flags.



Peabody-Burns senior Kayla Page receives hugs from Peabody Elementary School students Monday. The graduating class of 2018 walked the halls lined with students, occasionally high-fiving and posing for pictures. Peabody-Burns senior Kayla Page receives hugs from Peabody Elementary School students Monday. The graduating class of 2018 walked the halls lined with students, occasionally high-fiving and posing for pictures.