HEADLINES

  • Questions lead to abrupt end of meeting

    At least 20 spectators showed up for Monday’s Florence City Council meeting, but the meeting ended abruptly when they started asking questions about the city water supply. The city’s contract to buy water from Crystal Springs, owned by the DeForest family, will end next year. Council members voted June 4 to reject a 10-year, $6,000-per-year contract offered by the family.

  • Schools to purchase interactive whiteboards

    Six large, ultra-high-definition interactive computer touch screens will replace whiteboards in some Peabody classrooms this fall. The board unanimously approved the purchase June 13.

  • Wichita woman dies in head-on crash

    A Wichita woman died at the scene June 13 when she drove her pickup into the path of an oncoming semi on US-50. According to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shelbi E. Kind, 22, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup three miles southwest of Florence when she crossed the center line at Turkey Creek Rd. and collided with a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Daniel I. Coyle, 56, Hillsboro, Ohio.

  • Good deed changes opinion of law enforcement

    When Peabody resident Linda Culp saw part-time Marion sheriff’s deputy and Peabody officer Gary Slater approaching her house with a mower in tow, she was worried she was going to receive a citation. “I thought my lawn was too long, and he was going to get me for an ordinance,” she said. “Our mower has been under repair and we’ve been waiting for parts.”

  • Memory loss reverses roles of parents, children

    The natural order of things is for a parent to raise a child, but sometimes that lifecycle revolves back to the child caring for an elderly parent. Patsy Torres knows all too well what it’s like to care for an aging parent in an effort to avoid sending him or her to a nursing home.

  • A growing love for trees

    When N.M. Patton got the lots behind his house in the 900 block of N. Locust in the ’70s, the possibilities were endless. After a cousin suggested planting Christmas trees, a spark of interest became a decades old ardor of all things trees. With the help of his cousin, Patton planted 1,000 pine trees his first year. After five or six years, he sold the pines.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Cold noses, warm hearts for 2nd career

    James and Cindy Griffittses’ average day now looks slightly different than it did a couple of years ago. Aside from an occasional shift that Cindy works in the lab at St. Luke Hospital, the couple is retired. Trading in stethoscopes and scrubs for belly rubs and ear scratches, the Griffittses operate C and J Ranch in a renovated church building on Yarrow Rd. northeast of Marion.

  • Cops want $10,000 to censor body cams

    Police are considering buying a computer and software costing nearly $10,000 so they can censor police body cam and dash cam video before releasing it under a new law. A new law requires police to provide video images to certain people, such as family members of crime victims, within 20 days of an incident.

  • Trash tax to rise $10 to pay for new facility

    Marion County’s new transfer station will cost each residential property owner in the county an additional $19 per year. Commissioners on Monday voted to raise the county’s solid waste assessment fee from $81 to $100 annually to pay for construction of a $1.44 million transfer station they approved in April.

  • Judge seeks court technology upgrade

    District Judge Michael Powers made a pitch to county commissioners Monday for upgrading the court’s media system. Old equipment used to display photo and video evidence and to conduct video conversations with experts as far away as Larned is in need of replacement, Powers said.

  • Small but dedicated crowd for Bluegrass at Lake

    For Luanne and Terry Soukup of Goessel, Bluegrass at the Lake is an annual tradition. They attend each year. Their bluegrass-loving friends from other towns join them.

  • Arrest likely in spree of car thefts

    Hillsboro police think they may have solved a series of recent car thefts and have submitted a suspect’s name to the county attorney for arrest and prosecution. The latest vehicle to be stolen was one that already stolen five days earlier from Amanda Ratzlaff.

  • Corrections and clarifications

    Last week’s article about newly hired Peabody-Burns head football coach Kody Tegtmeier should have stated his teaching position as strength and conditioning instructor and middle school leadership.

DEATHS

  • Doris Ford

    No services are planned for retired homemaker and restaurant and school cook Doris Ford, 97, who died Sunday. Born June 19, 1920, in Marion to Ben and Mary (Ehrlich) Anderson, she was a lifelong Marion resident and member of Valley United Methodist Church.

  • Sandra Salsbury

    Services for Sandra Lea Salsbury, 80, who died Sunday at her rural Hillsboro home, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8.

  • Henry Redger

    Services for retired Tampa farmer Henry Redger, 98, who died Friday at Mercy Hospital in Moundridge, were to be at 10:30 a.m. today at Morning Star Mennonite Church, rural Tampa. Born Dec. 22, 1919, to Julius and Leah (Schmidt) Redger in rural Tampa, he and LaVerna Wedel were married Nov. 11, 1945, also in rural Tampa.

  • David Shiplet

    Services for Marion roofer David Wayne Shiplet, 57, who died Sunday at his home, will be 1 p.m. Thursday on hole No. 9 at Marion Country Club. Roger Hiebert will officiate. Owner and operator of Ship Shape Roofing, Shiplet is survived by his wife, Marla, of the home; daughter Balee Jean of Emporia; and son Dustin Lee of Lawton, Oklahoma.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Phyllis Jensen

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edward Silhan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas Smith

HOME/GARDEN

  • Garden is therapy for business owner

    Having a backyard garden provides a place to unwind and relax for business owner Wendy Youk of Marion. The owner of Aunt Bee’s has a garden full of antiques, birdhouses, birdbaths, spinning wheels, and flowers. It’s almost too much to describe. She calls it her junk garden.

  • Wildflowers bring couple peace

    Although Eileen and Dean Hiebert’s wildflower garden was intended just to bring them pleasure, events last fall changed the focus. The Hieberts had decided they wanted their own wildflower garden after spotting one in Tulsa. They drove past it several times and decided to plant their own after talking to the Tulsa gardener.

  • Dry, not forgotten: Gardens still will be on tour Sunday

    Four Hillsboro gardens, including that of Larry and Judy Klein at 303 N. Adams St. in Hillsboro, will be open for viewing 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 during a garden tour sponsored by Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce. Nonetheless, hot, dry weather is making it a challenge to keep gardens looking good.

PEOPLE

  • Couple to celebrate 65th

    Billy J. Williams & Margie S. (Thompson) Williams will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Burns Community Building in Burns. They were married June 26, 1953, in Harrell, Arkansas. Cards would be welcome, but the couple has requested no gifts.

  • Summer is reading time

    Every organized library in the county has a summer reading program. Several have introduced new ideas. At Marion City Library, 60 children are enrolled in a program called “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”

  • Florence alumni banquet draws 142

    A total of 142 alumni, guests and teachers attended the 122nd annual Florence Alumni Banquet this year. Classes of 1943 through 2018 were represented at the gathering, which was moved to the Marion VFW post May 26 because of a water leak at Florence gymnasium.

  • Group makes walking fun

    Whether for health or sociability, an informal group of Hillsboro residents have begun walking together three evenings a week. Organized by Treena Lucero, they began walking May 30 and adopted the slogan, “Better Together.”

  • Tabor student begins reign as Miss Kansas

    Tabor sophomore Hannah Klaassen, 19, hopes to increase awareness of mental health issues and raise money for Children’s Miracle Network during her year as Miss Kansas. Klaassen, a psychology major, said Tuesday that she wanted to emphasize what people can do to maintain their own mental health and where to find help if they need it.

  • Democrats hear about filings

    Eight Democrats have filed for precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions on the Aug. 7 primary ballot, Marion County Democrats learned at a meeting Saturday. Members Ann Car and Jan Helmer volunteered to work at a booth at the State Fair in Hutchinson.

  • MB intern visits Hillsboro

    Fresno Pacific University junior Emma Sorensen spent last week at the Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies in Hillsboro as part of a five-week Mennonite Brethren Historical Commission internship.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Group meets for coffee, pie

UPCOMING

  • Harvey House picnic is Sunday

    Florence Historical Society will sponsor the 18th annual Harvey House Picnic on Lawn at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the museum at 3rd and Marion Sts. The event will feature fried fish, mountain oysters, salads, side dishes, and homemade desserts, served by Florence Historical Society in exchange for donations.

  • Class of 1973 to meet

    Peabody High School class of 1973 will have its 45th anniversary reunion at 5 p.m. July 21 at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, 217 W. Broadway St., Newton. RSVPs are being accepted by Blaine Ammeter at (620) 786-1201 or ammeter68@gmail.com.

  • Disability group to meet

    A public forum will open the regular monthly meeting of the directors of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton.

  • Canned goods needed

    Organizers of Marion County Relay for Life, a cancer fundraiser planned for Aug. 11 at Warrior Stadium in Marion, are seeking canned food items to place in luminaria that will line the track. Only about half the canned items needed have been collected. Contributions are being accepted at Hillsboro State Bank, Fast Reality and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce office in Hillsboro. Canned items will be donated to county food banks after the event.

  • Calendar of events

