HEADLINES

  • County among state's worst for violent crime

    New data released last week by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation list Marion County among the top quarter of Kansas counties for violent crime. The county’s 3.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents in 2018 contributed to a rate higher than that in all but two surrounding counties, Harvey and Saline.

  • End of an era in Peabody

    Peabody Hardware and Lumber operated for more than 20 years, but an auction to dismantle it moved fast Saturday as volunteers ripped merchandise off the shelves and ran it to the sale table to help the Whitneys liquidate. Mark and Ginger Whitney closed the store June 28 after announcing their retirement in March.

  • Florence clerk asked to resign after 15 years

    After 15 years as Florence city clerk, Janet Robinson announced her resignation in a letter that was read Thursday at a special council meeting. Robinson was asked to resign July 24 by mayor Bob Gayle, but when he was approached for an explanation, Gayle said, “No reason was given.”

  • Transfer station tax question to go on ballot

    County commissioners spent nearly six hours Monday trying to prepare a 2020 budget but still didn’t make final decisions despite a looming deadline. However, commissioners decided to put a sales tax question on the ballot as a way to fund a new transfer station.

  • County ranks third in state

    Marion County residents are the third best budgeters in Kansas, according to a report released this month by financial website Smartasset.com That distinction doesn’t mean the county’s economy is third-best in the state, it signifies that its residents are effective at being frugal, said Chris Hernandez, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Marion.

OTHER NEWS

  • Flood victims question value of loans

    Low-interest loans soon may be available for Marion County businesses, homeowners, and renters impacted by flooding June 22 through July 6, but Harry Rhodes is unsure if it will be worth applying. He said he would be interested in applying if the decision-making process will be quick, but not if the process will take months.

  • Schroeder Barn was a wedding gift

    Gates will open at noon Friday for the annual Country Threshing Days on the campus of Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel. Activities will continue through Sunday, culminating in a 2 p.m. guided tour of the historic Schroeder Barn.

  • Judge reappointed to computerization panel

    Chief Judge Michael Powers of Marion has been reappointed to a one-year term on a panel overseeing implementation of a online system to manage all cases in Kansas district and appellate courts. Powers, who presides over the 8th Judicial District, including Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties, is one of 13 members of the eCourt Steering Committee, appointed by the state supreme court.

  • Fair through the eyes of a vendor

    Bob McPhail has seen his share of Kansas county fairs over the years, and says Marion County Fair is one that keeps chugging along. “For county fairs, it’s probably one of the better ones,” he said. “The only thing is trying to get some other rides, and some of the scheduling. The fair boards always change, so that makes it a little difficult.”

DEATHS

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Teacher makes English interesting

    Sherri Hudson was surprised when Centre High School’s class of 2019 chose her as their commencement speaker, but class president Xavier Espinoza said their decision reflected the help the English teacher has been to her students. “She always added to our conversations no matter what we talked about,” he said. “We sometimes got off track, but she joined in the conversation.”

  • Schools announce upcoming events

  • Finding right fit important for schools, teachers

    While education is a priority, finding a good teacher can be difficult, said Danielle Medina, Marion High School’s first-year counselor. “Education is hard to fill because there are so many expectations, guidelines, and rules to follow,” she said.

  • Tabor alumnae to serve on reform board

    Tabor alumnae Sylvia Penner last week was named one of two appointees to Governor Laura Kelly’s Criminal Justice Reform Commission. She will fill the position of the criminal defense attorney appointment.

  • Tabor grad re-elected chairman of board

    Tabor College graduate Kelly Arnold was re-elected chairman last week of the trustees of Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. Arnold, a McPherson native and Hillsboro State Bank director, is county clerk for Sedgwick County.

OPINION

  • Closing the door on democracy

    What’s it mean? What are the issues? Who’s right? Who’s wrong? What, if anything, should be done about it? For concerned citizens, trying their level best to do their civic duty and participate in our democracy, these are just a few of the questions that arise whenever something unusual comes before an elected body.

PEOPLE

  • Farmers get relief from low prices

    Several farmers who were reluctant to be named were hesitant to express relief over impending payments to producers from the federal government for support during trade disputes. The United States Department of Agriculture has allocated $16 billion in aid to support the ag industry.

  • Peabody City meeting canceled

    Peabody’s City Council meeting was canceled Monday due to lack of a quorum. The next scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

  • Events added to Fall Fest

    Peabody Fall Festival has added a Scarecrow contest and a Wiffle Ball Tournament to the day’s events. Registration forms for the scarecrow contest are at the city office and are due Sept. 16.

MORE…

