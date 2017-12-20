HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sophomore Isaiah Andres fulfills a long-standing wish to play the tubular bells Monday during the Peabody-Burns Christmas band concert. Both junior high and high school bands performed. The musical program included a dramatic reading and staging of the Christmas story as told in the Gospel of Luke, as well as a lively visit from Santa.



This ornate birdbath once sat in the yard of the Adolph Schaeffler home in Hillsboro. It now is owned by Sue Wadkins of Goessel, who lived in the home from age 3 to 17. Now 61, she rescued it from the trash heap, making it a keepsake.



A newly refurbished Model H Toast O' Lator toaster, circa 1946.