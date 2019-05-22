HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee looks at a pickup that became submerged in high water Tuesday near 170th and Falcon Rds. as Harold Stultz Sr. and Sue Stultz look on and wait on the opposite bank. The vehicle was apparently washed off the road.



A sign is swamped by water Tuesday near 9th St. in Peabody.



Roy Houdyshell of Antelope stands by the grave of his great-grandfather William Pringle, who is buried in Elk Cemetery. Pringle was a Civil War veteran whose family homesteaded in Kansas in 1859.