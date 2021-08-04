HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A sunflower blossoms in a ditch on a road near Tampa. August is nearly peak bloom time for the beloved state symbol, which can last until September. A sunflower blossoms in a ditch on a road near Tampa. August is nearly peak bloom time for the beloved state symbol, which can last until September.



Katelyn Olson tries to make out the name on a child's grave. Olson works with an original map as well as tombstones to list all the people buried in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Katelyn Olson tries to make out the name on a child's grave. Olson works with an original map as well as tombstones to list all the people buried in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.



Heat and drought have stunted the growth of corn plants in a field north of Marion. Heat and drought have stunted the growth of corn plants in a field north of Marion.