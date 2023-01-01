HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Benjamin Ray and his sister, Dande Weisbeck-Ray, sit in the driver's seat of a construction vehicle. Benjamin Ray and his sister, Dande Weisbeck-Ray, sit in the driver's seat of a construction vehicle.



Caden and Kinsley Wirtz climb out of the front seat of a diesel truck. Caden and Kinsley Wirtz climb out of the front seat of a diesel truck.



A shopper walks between a stone and metal drinking chicken, a stone and metal caterpillar, and metal ants displayed at Hillsboro by Michael Haddox. A shopper walks between a stone and metal drinking chicken, a stone and metal caterpillar, and metal ants displayed at Hillsboro by Michael Haddox.