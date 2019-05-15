HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Cattle rest in the shade of wind turbines of the Diamond Vista Wind Farm near Tampa.



Picnic tables sit in water after heavy rains Friday at Marion Reservoir. Campsites around the lake are likely to remain closed through Memorial Day.



Rain-soaked cattle stand in a row May 8 with their backs turned to the rain as the area receives another downpour. Standing in water, near 340th and Limestone, they are busy chewing their cud and watching traffic go by.