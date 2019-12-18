HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Amy Bayes provides some love to her donkey, Joker, while discussing the growing issues with donkeys being shipped to China for their skins to be used in medicinal practice.
Trees were frosted white Tuesday morning at Pilsen as temperatures dropped to single digits. Centre schools were closed for a second day because of snow-packed and icy county roads.
Rocco Weerts, right, passes out of a shot attempt against Marion on Saturday during the 12th annual Marion Classic.
Peabody High School's cheerleading team poses with their trophy after their first-place win at KSHSAA's Spirit Game Day Showcase in Topeka earlier this season.
