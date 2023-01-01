HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sunflower Wind Farm's owner and conservation groups will restore 3,000 acres of Flint Hills tallgrass prairie in a $2 million effort to preserve biodiversity. Here, cattle huddle near 110th Rd.



Marion Elementary School fifth graders show off their best moves Friday to the disco song "YMCA" during an "It's going to be a groovy year" back-to-school celebration. Students learned that the principal is groovy, how to be groovy, and how to be peacemakers while sharing creativity. They also had snacks during the afternoon-long fun day.



People lined up Thursday at Marion's food bank at Cedar and Main Sts. to pick up boxes of food, including these watermelons from Jirak Brothers Produce of rural Tampa. A federal program benefits both local food producers and food consumers.