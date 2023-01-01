HEADLINES

  • State pullout leaves prosecutor scrambling

    An apparent shortage of prosecutors working for the state attorney general’s office is to blame for a six-year-old Marion County case being sent back to the county for trial — but the AG’s office isn’t talking. Despite the Record’s repeated efforts to find out why the case was sent back to the county, AG spokesman John Milburn said he had been told not to answer questions about the matter.

  • Repairs may be dam expensive

    Repair of a washed-out area above the so-called stilling pool at the county lake could cost millions of dollars. State authorities have declined to grant a permit for the minimal work the county planned. Instead, citing years of inaction on previous advice, the state is holding out for more extensive repair.

  • More than a toga party: Pupils feel ancient escaping into history's catacombs

    Emma Hamm and Easton Jost spend most of their time as Hillsboro sixth graders. But several days last week, they transformed into ancient Romans.

  • Inflation comes home to roost

    The memes documenting the cost of a common household item are funny — doctored photos of chickens decked out in diamonds and pearls and saying they know their worth. What’s not been funny has been the cost of eggs, which went up 60% in 2022, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Bird flu and inflation have been named as prime suspects for the price increases, though some lawmakers have called for a price-gouging investigation.

  • Sport flexes different muscle: the mind

    Gabe Hasenbank and Landon Dye don’t watch “Jeopardy,” but their Scholars Bowl coach sure does. Scholars Bowl is a lot like the popular TV game show — well, popular among older viewers, apparently. Students such as Hasenbank and Dye listen to questions from categories including science, math, and language arts and have 10 seconds to hit a buzzer to answer.

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody goes after $3 million in grant money

    Twenty-nine property owners in Peabody’s historic district, Sunflower Theatre, and the city of Peabody have applied for nearly $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money funneled through the Kansas Department of Commerce. City council members signed off Monday night on the city’s own request for $725,000 for sidewalks and lampposts. Requests also were approved by the Peabody Main Street Association.

  • Pair of guns stolen in car burglaries

    Two guns — a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver — remain missing after a rash of auto burglaries in Marion. Following a high-tech evidence chain that led from surveillance video to database queries, police have identified two suspects in eight burglaries before 5 a.m. New Year’s Day. The man and woman have not been charged yet.

  • Cabinets go to disaster sites

    Goessel’s Creative Wood is now a kitchen cabinet shop for Mennonite Disaster Service. For the past six months, volunteers have been putting together sets of cabinets that will be installed in new homes at disaster sites across the country.

  • Vet sued in deaths of impounded dogs

    A Peabody woman is claiming a Whitewater veterinary clinic starved and neglected her dogs, contributing to their deaths. Terri Tucker, who repeatedly had been cited by Peabody police for letting the dogs run free, has filed suit against the clinic in Butler County District Court.

DEATHS

  • Robert Ogle

    Services for Robert Earl Stevens Ogle, 78, who died Jan. 20 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Born Jan. 29, 1944, in Fairfax, Oklahoma, to Clifford and Betty Jane (Carter) Ogle, he married Ruth Stuart on March 19, 1966, in Wichita.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Arlene Evans

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Verna Grosse

DOCKET

FARM

OPINION

  • Procrastination is a dam shame

    As any sports team in the county can attest, the line between winning and losing is thin — so thin, in fact, that you can do both at the same time. Various adages that come to mind about winning while losing and losing while winning apply as much to editorial writers as they do to people who aren’t threatened with tar and feathers on a weekly basis.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Recycled resolution

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for birthday

    Family members are requesting a card shower in honor of the 90th birthday Feb. 15 of Lucille Kerbs of Tampa. Born in Durham to Paul and Carrie Gooding, she lived all of her adult life in Tampa.

  • Kids celebrate state's birthday

    Elementary school students across Marion County celebrated the state’s birthday two days early Friday with special presentations honoring Kansas history. At Marion Elementary, students visited stations focused on pioneer games; the Santa Fe Trail, which traversed the northern part of the county; the state’s official amphibian, the barred tiger salamander; and sunflower art, presented by the high school’s art club and art teacher, Kylie Schroeder.

  • Goessel blood drive set for Monday

    A blood drive is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall at Goessel Church. Appointments may be made by calling (800)-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org with sponsor code GoesselKS.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 115, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Schools to deliver romance for Valentine's

    Countywide high school singers have a Valentine’s Day surprise up their sleeves. Marion

  • $1,000 grants available

    Applications will be available starting Feb. 22 for a new state program that will give parents and guardians one-time grants of $1,000 per child for such things as tutoring, school supplies, language classes, musical instruments, and school-related camps. Kansas Education Enrichment Program will allow parents and guardians to select enrichment and educational activities from approved service providers via an online KEEP Marketplace. Private school tuition does not qualify.

SPORTS

  • Centre edges out Peabody

    A homecoming crowd was treated to a spirited contest Friday between Centre and Peabody-Burns. Much to the host crowd’s delight, the Cougars came out on top, 48-42. Santiago Knepp, Robert Spohn, and Nick Krch combined for 11 points in the first quarter. Centre trailed by one.

  • Marion girls score comeback victory

    The Warriors came from behind to win Friday’s road non-conference game against Council Grove, 33-25. “Both teams struggled to score early, but we were getting good shots and stuff at the basket, they just were not falling for us early,” coach Jason Hett said.

  • Wrestlers gird for regionals

    Hillsboro and Marion wrestlers competed in weekend tournaments as warm-ups for regional competition. The Trojans’ wrestling team spent Friday competing at the Hoisington Tournament after a dual Thursday night at Council Grove.

MORE…

