  • 'A tragic situation across the board'

    A daughter of a Marion man who Kansas Bureau of Investigation says fatally shot himself while police were searching his home says she had warned police her father was suicidal and kept weapons at home. Marion police were investigating Charles Park, 65, on suspicion of raping a child younger than age 14, court records indicate.

  • Hospital to open rival pharmacy

    St. Luke Hospital chief executive Jeremy Ensey has told hospital board members he plans to open a public pharmacy in Marion. It would compete with Lanning Pharmacy.

  • Wind farm massively overpays landowners

    Orsted, which owns Sunflower Wind, overpaid installation fees to landowners who have turbines on their fields. Now it wants its money back. Eugene Just, who has one turbine on his land near Aulne, received a check for $10,000. He expected to get $5,000.

  • Wayward cattle put rancher in crosshairs

    Too many of Randy Eitzen’s cattle roaming on too many neighbors’ land and trampling crops has him in the crosshairs of both the sheriff and county commissioners. Sheriff Jeff Soyez told commissioners Monday that his office had a growing issue with Eitzen’s cattle getting onto other landowners’ property and onto county roads.

  • Council leery of container homes

    Two Marion City Council members said Monday that they wouldn’t want to see a shipping container home go up next to their own houses. That was in response to a plan by Elite Container Homes to build a home out of two shipping containers at 201 N. Freeborn St.

  • A wholesome peep show

    Kindergartners in Sarah Mason’s classroom played Tuesday with chicks that hatched overnight. A local farmer had given Mason eggs 21 days ago. Students noticed Monday that there was a hole — a “pip” — in one egg. “So we knew one of them had hatched,” Mason said.

  • Record repeats as state's best for news

    For third year in a row, Competing against other midsize weeklies and dailies in a contest judged by out-of-state journalists, the It was the second year in a row for the

  • Catalytic converters increasingly targeted

    A raft of catalytic converters stolen recently across the county have one thing in common: All were stolen from larger vehicles. A catalytic converter valued at $2,578 was reported April 10 as being stolen from a 2002 Ford Excursion owned by Tammy R. Smith, 40, Hillsboro, and parked on the street in the 600 block of E. C St.

  • County split on health building

    Where to build a new health department building and what it needs to have were disputed Monday by county commissioners. Commission chairman Dave Mueller said he wanted to know whether commissioners wanted to build at the site of the former county food bank. Commissioners purchased that site for $1 March 27 from Marion Advancement Campaign.

  • Coffee shop to change hands again

    Trouble finding staff to run a women’s ministry out of the building has prompted Zera Coffee to close May 27. Kari Newell, who owns Chef’s Plate at Parlour 1886 at the Historic Elgin Hotel, is taking over operation of the coffee shop.

  • Marion hires new city administrator

    Marion has hired a new city administrator — Brogan Jones, a Lyons building and code inspector — who will make a base annual salary of $60,000 with a $5,000 bump possible after six months on the job and awarding of his master’s degree. City council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a contract that Jones signed ahead of the meeting. His signature was on a copy of the contract included in agenda packets.

  • Chief search ramps up

    Three people, apparently including a Kansas City, Missouri, police captain, have applied to be Marion’s next police chief, sources say. Interim chief Duane McCarty and part-time officer Chris Mercer have confirmed to the Record that they applied.

  • Helen Fenstermacher

    As reported last week, services for Helen Esther (Ediger) Fenstermacher, 99, who died April 10, were Friday. She was born April 2, 1924, to Henry David and Agatha (Wiens) Ediger in Henderson, Nebraska, and changed her first name to Helen when she was 18 as she “just didn’t care for” the name Lena.

  • Eugene West

    Services for D. Eugene West, 88, who died March 22, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Durham Baptist Church. He was a Wichita firefighter for 21 years and retired as manager of Wilbert Burial Vault Co., working after retirement at Doric Vault in Newton.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Theda Wolford

  • Petty actions, felonious results

    Most of those in the know haven’t let those of us likely to suffer the consequences to know everything they do. So it’s impossible for us to tell who’s right and who’s wrong in a dispute between St. Luke Hospital and Lanning Pharmacy.

  • Hope amid despair

    Like last week’s delicate jonquils, providing brilliant relief after months of dreariness, Marion City Council showed welcome signs of life Monday. We can only hope that the sweet smell doesn’t wither and die as quickly as the jonquils did and that the city’s political forecast is for continued moderate weather rather than a cold snap.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Cards, cards, and more cards

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Expand KanCare

  • Kiwanis celebrates a century

    In the 100 years since Marion Kiwanis held its inaugural meeting in 1923, the world had changed, but the organization still is needed, members were told Thursday evening. At a celebration on the exact anniversary of the first meeting, 49 Kiwanis members looked back at 100 years of Kiwanis history and forward to continued service to children.

  • Peabody cruise season to rev up Sunday

    Peabody’s Sunday cruise season, featuring classic cars as well as motorcycles, will kick off Sunday. Registration is not required for the come-and-go event from 8 a.m. to noon. Cruises are planned for the fourth Sunday of each month from April through October.

  • Card shower planned for 65th anniversary

    Mervin and Leona Deines of rural Ramona will celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday. They were married April 20, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Lyons Creek at Hope and have raised three children, Jeffrey Deines, Deborah Coup, and Terry Deines. They now enjoy time with their grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

  • Blood drive planned

    Centre FFA will sponsor a blood driver from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the high school gymnasium. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-2767. Help with scheduling appointments is available during school hours from Emma Jacobson at (785) 983-4321.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Lending a hand (and an ear) to seniors

    When Tammy Snelling retired as clinic manager of St. Luke Medical Clinic, she knew she would need to do something else — both for financial reasons and to keep herself busy. She works as teacher’s aide in the mornings at Marion Elementary School and in the afternoons as a caregiver.

  • Cottonwood school to become apartments

    Cottonwood Falls will get new housing and preservation of a historic building in one fell swoop with $1 million in grant money and tax credits from the Kansas Housing Corp. A project to renovate the town’s 1903 elementary school into 10 apartments received a $650,000 grant for moderate income housing and another $350,000 in investor tax credits.

  • Students compete in music, business, quiz bowl contests

    Three Centre music students received superior ratings Saturday at a regional music festival. Anna Godinez Vinduska and Allie Stuchlik received superior ratings for flute solos, and Daniel Rziha received a superior rating as a vocalist.

  • Kindergarten decline, maintenance needs pondered

    This year’s kindergarten class at Hillsboro Elementary School has 39 students, and a recent kindergarten roundup brought in only 32. “That would be two years of sub-40,” superintendent Clint Corby told school board members last week. “Hopefully, those numbers come back up.”

  • Lady Warriors split doubleheader

    Marion’s softball team split a doubleheader on the road Friday against Sterling while the Warriors’ baseball had the week off. The Lady Warriors beat Sterling 7-6 in the first game, increasing a winning streak to four, only to lose the second game, 11-10.

  • Marion girls win Chase County relays

    Marion’s girls placed first and Marion’s boys second out of 10 schools at Thursday’s Tim Griffin Spring Relays at Chase County. Kenna Wesner won the triple jump, and Kayla McPhail the 100 meter dash. Gabby Newell hurdled her way into first at 100 meters. And Maria Carlson, Addison Cooper, Taryn Kraus, and Kayla McPhail pulled together to win the 4x400 meter relay.

  • Relay team qualifies for state

    Marion’s combined team placed third out of 10 schools April 11 in a Newton invitational and 11th out of 18 schools Saturday in the Wichita North invitational. The team’s A relay, consisting of all Hillsboro swimmers, qualified for state in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.

  • Ratzlaff to play for Ottawa

    Hillsboro senior Brekyn Ratzlaff has signed to play basketball this fall at Ottawa University. Ratzlaff, who finished his high school career as Hillsboro’s all-time leader with 1,436 points and 365 assists, was a first-team all-state player this past season.

  • Marion names athletes of month

    Senior track athlete Mckinnon Waner and senior track athlete Tristen Dye have been selected as Marion High School’s Champions of Character for March. Athletic director Jason Hett said Waner “is always willing to help our younger athletes in practice and sets a good example for them,” and Dye, “juggles a lot of activities, but never complains and shows great perseverance.”

  • Players gain experience

    Hillsboro’s tennis team traveled to Towanda on Thursday for singles and doubles tournament play. Freshman Casey Steinert played his first singles match, finishing 0-3. Both doubles teams — Colton Rempel and Luke Isaac and David Schafer and Romer Cruz — also finished 0-3.

  • Improvement noted between events

    Hillsboro placed seventh out of nine schools overall as Salina Sacred Heart won its own golf invitational Thursday. Bryant Dalke shot a 98 to secure 29th place for Hillsboro. Josh Siebert and Annaliese Jorgenson both shot 103. Lincoln Wichert finished at 106, and Owen Dalke finished with 122.

