HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank director Cathy Henderson helps Peabody resident Bobbie Vanhorn collect food for Vanhorn's family. Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank director Cathy Henderson helps Peabody resident Bobbie Vanhorn collect food for Vanhorn's family.



Ellie Just of rural Marion holds a photograph she took of heads of wheat and wheat kernels in her grandfather Rod Suderman's hand. It earned purple ribbons at the county and state fair and was selected to appear in the 2018-19 Kansas 4-H calendar. Ellie Just of rural Marion holds a photograph she took of heads of wheat and wheat kernels in her grandfather Rod Suderman's hand. It earned purple ribbons at the county and state fair and was selected to appear in the 2018-19 Kansas 4-H calendar.



Mike Ehrlich, 59, stands with a bunch of hardwood trees he planted along a stretch of Clear Creek that winds through his property north of Marion. Plastic pipes protect the seedlings from weather and deer. Mike Ehrlich, 59, stands with a bunch of hardwood trees he planted along a stretch of Clear Creek that winds through his property north of Marion. Plastic pipes protect the seedlings from weather and deer.