Geese enjoy a sunny day at Marion County Park and Lake. Someone left pumpkins on one shore of the lake for creatures to feast on before Thanksgiving Day.



Junior Kris Riley takes a look at a trebuchet he built in a hands-on unified science class at Peabody-Burns Junior/Senior High School. He's still working some angles to get it just right.



Vince and Vickie Schroeder's house at 13 Lois Lane.