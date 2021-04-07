HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Todd Krispense and his family plant 100 acres of corn Monday evening in a field west of Marion. He and his sons Kordell and Konrad have all farmed in Marion.



Marie Kessler talks to Xcel students from Salina about the different patterns of stitching done by a longarm quilter as the girls stand in front of an Underground Railroad quilt they made. The quilt awaits batting, backing, binding, and quilting.



Gambino's Pizza co-owner Judy Smith has a collection of more than 100 Easter bunnies that she displays at the restaurant every year. She said she picks them up wherever she finds them including St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe. She decorates for other holidays, as well. "It creates a cheerful atmosphere," she said. "Customers always comment about how much they like it."