  • County jail inmate back before dinner

    Released after breakfast Valentine’s Day, a county jail inmate was back in time for dinner, and saddled with additional charges. Shane Zerbe, 32, of Wichita, released at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 14, was back in jail less than four hours later.

  • Commission considers third location for transfer station

    Florence mayor Bob Gayle presented an offer to county commissioners Tuesday that he hoped they couldn’t refuse. While they did not refuse, they also didn’t accept.

  • Police investigation still pending

    After a 45-minute executive session on Wednesday, Peabody-Burns board of education voted to approve Doris Unruh as a long-term social studies substitute teacher and Brian Simmonds as head middle and high school track coach. Superintendent Ron Traxson says the police investigation involving a Peabody-Burns high school teacher is still underway and he remains on paid administrative leave until further notice.

  • County to get two new ambulances

    County commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of two more ambulances to replace two that are pushing the end of their useful lives. Emergency Medical Services director Ed Debesis presented bids for three ambulance options from two suppliers.

  • School program encourages kids to make safe, healthy choices

    School secretary Annette Elliott lacks no passion when it comes to the health, safety, and well-being of Peabody-Burns Junior/Senior High School students. Her enthusiasm led to the recognition that there was a need for more education that involved making positive choices that aided kids in living more safe and healthy lives. After some research, hard work, and assistance from outside sources, she has successfully filled that need with a new organization, and made an impact that has sparked the interest of others in the county. TADA, or Teens Against Destructive Activities, is an official SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter with a twist.

  • Water exhibits to open this weekend

    “Water/Ways,” a free traveling exhibition of the Smithsonian Institution, will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Saturday through April 8 at Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 331 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls. This interactive exhibit explores how water has shaped history and traditions, how it impacts daily life, and how it shapes our future.

  • Westar Energy warns customers of imposters

    Westar Energy is alerting customers that imposters claiming to work for the company are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment. Several customers have contacted Westar after receiving suspicious phone calls.

  • Helen Cody

    Services for Helen “Petie” Cody, 63, Hillsboro, who died Feb. 13 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tabor College Cafeteria. She was born Jan. 6, 1955, in San Francisco.

  • Marilyn Miller

    Private services are planned at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for former Peabody resident Marilyn Kay (Zinn) Miller, who died Thursday. Her husband was pastor at Peabody United Methodist Church for several years in the 1970s.

  • Malinda Nikkel

    Services for Malinda Nikkel, 91, who died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment was in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery. Born Jan. 28, 1927, in Hillsboro to Dave and Marie (Wiens) Penner, she was preceded in death by husband Irvin Nikkel, brother Donald Penner, and sister Esther Penner.

  • Betty Thomas

    Services for Betty Thomas, 78, who died Saturday at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will be in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery will be an hour before the services. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home.

    Forrest Kelsey

    Melvin Lanning

    Martha Penner

  • Home sweet home

    In the small communities throughout Marion County, there is a popular theme shared by young folks gearing up to go out into the world. Many kids resent their hometown and can’t wait to venture out into the vast world of the unknown, imagining a multitude of exciting possibilities. Imagining that beyond that city limit sign lays a solution to all of their problems. Imagining that everything is better where the town is bigger and the people are strangers. Imagining that they won’t ever truly be successful or fulfilled until they brush the hometown dust off their coattails and hit the road.

  • Corrections and amplifications

    Foundation gifts An extra zero last week inflated Peabody Community Foundation’s total grants this year. The actual total, as reported the week before, was $10,000.

  • Missionary couple looks back of service abroad, home

    The things Joe Walter of Hillsboro learned while growing up on a farm in South Dakota served him well after he became a missionary to Peru. He built houses, churches, and a motor boat and taught the indigenous population how to farm and secure their property with deeds.

  • 1918 flu epidemic the 'deadliest in history'

    If people think the flu is bad this winter, it is nothing compared to what happened 100 years ago, when the so-called “Spanish flu” epidemic swept the world. It was called the “deadliest in history.” Historians say the flu infected 500 million people worldwide and killed as many as 675,000 Americans.

  • Stream stabilization funding available

    Financial assistance for stream stabilization and off-stream livestock watering facilities is now available within area watersheds. Stream and livestock projects will enable establishment of permanent forest cover to promote stream stability, water quality, and wildlife habitat.

  • Meals on Wheels cooks up love for neighboring community

    Thanks to the altruism of one woman, five Florence community members benefit from Meals on Wheels, which they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. Peabody Senior Center is an outlet for the program and funded through the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. The center has to follow certain guidelines to be reimbursed for the mileage they acquire while delivering meals.

  • Keeping the mind sharp as years advance

    Changes are obvious as people move into their senior years, but as more people live longer, we learn more about how change doesn’t have to mean decline. Physical activity and proper diet and nutrition can help people age 50 and older maintain their physical health.

  • Peabody-Burns FFA hosts community giveaway

    Amid racks of gently used clothes, kitchenware, toys, and other various items are also laughs and exclamations such as “look at this,” as the Peabody-Burns FFA chapter put final touches on its giveaway program Monday in the basement of the United Methodist Church. The giveaway is an addition to the week’s annual FFA events. Chapter sponsor Gretchen Hind says the idea came from the members.

  • Making a difference in the lives of children

    Time and compassion can make a real difference in the life of an abused or neglected child. Court-appointed special advocates are volunteers who engage with children to provide insight to the court system as it deals with the issue of what needs to be done for the child.

  • Teen substance abuse, destructive behaviors, get increased scrutiny

    In an effort to help parents guide their children through their teen-age years, Marion County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is joining “It Matters,” a statewide campaign to promote positive choices. It Matters addresses alcohol abuse, marijuana use, prescription drug abuse, suicide prevention, and problem gambling.

  • SCHOOL MENU:

    Peabody-Burns

  • Algae to be topic of water meeting

    Harmful algae blooms will be among the topics when the Neosho Regional Advisory Committee of the Kansas Water Office meets at 1 p.m. March 5 at Scout House in Hillsboro. Other topics will include conservation innovation grants and a water quality technology farm.

  • Disability organization to meet Monday

    A public forum will be available Monday at a meeting of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization in Newton. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at 500 N. Main Street, Suite 204.

  • Children's play planned

    A new Alvin the Alligator children’s play, “Completely Frank,” will be presented by students in Butler Community College’s theater department in a series of matinee performances through Feb. 28 in El Dorado. Tickets cost $2 and are available by calling (316) 322-3262.

  • Calendar of events

