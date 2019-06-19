BREAKING NEWS
A violent, slow-moving thunderstorm with multiple lightning strikes, swirling winds in excess of 40 mph, and inch-size hail deluged southern Marion County under up to nine inches of rain Friday night and Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, low levels of dangerous microcystin toxins from blue-green algae in Marion Reservoir were detected Friday in Marion drinking water. The water remains safe for all purposes, state officials say, but the situation is being closely monitored.
An allegedly improper executive session during a June 10 county commission meeting sparked commissioner Dianne Novak to object Monday to the minutes of that meeting.
Novak said the executive session, called to discuss personnel performance of non-elected personnel, was actually to discuss her.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s office is investigating the number of loose dog reports made by Marion post office in Marion, Peabody, and Florence.
Moran’s office is contacting city officials within the county to discuss how to improve the situation, which could result in an official letter to U.S. Postal Service, a representative said.
For two consecutive days in May, Peabody police investigated a possible violation of a protection-from-abuse order and a protection-from-harassment order at the same address.
In neither case had the protection order been served by law enforcement.
All of the year-round work to plan, set up, and manage the site of the 2019 Symphony in the Flint Hills south of Cottonwood Falls Saturday came to naught early that morning, when a wind storm destroyed four large tents and scattered poles, chairs, and other equipment in every direction.
Executive director Leslie VonHolten said the storm hit at about 3 a.m. Support cords were snapped and poles bent, leaving large tents mangled and shredded on the ground. A food and beverage tent large enough to accommodate 1,000 people was destroyed, as was a patron tent with room for 900 people.
Robert Harris of Florence has contributed to the book, “Golden Rule Days: History and Recollections of 109 Closed Kansas High Schools,” written by James Kenyon of Iowa.
Kenyon said he made 12 trips to Kansas to visit all 105 counties and learn about at least one school in each county that was closed because of consolidation.
Councilmen debated a proposed purchase of a mini excavator during Monday’s Florence City Council Meeting, and councilman Matt Williams said it would be an asset in improving public works.
“If you want to see better drainage then it comes with having equipment to put in culverts,” he said. “It has the equipment to ditch and do some upgrades. There’s a small pond over by Bev Baldwin’s, that’s a great opportunity. Let’s change some elevations and make sure water is flowing downhill.”
Cut tax rates but generate the same amount of money. Or keep the mill rate the same and have more tax money to spend.
That’s the confusing but enviable dilemma county commissioners will attempt to resolve next week as they prepare their 2020 budget.
A Goessel man charged with taking his family hostage at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve will likely be sentenced to two or three years’ probation in August after reaching a plea agreement Monday.
David Matthew Impson, 41, Goessel, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted criminal discharge of a firearm. Impson will have a legal duty to register as a violent offender.
A Geary County judge declined to hear arguments last week on a petition seeking a restraining order to prevent construction of a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.
Opponents of the wind farm filed a lawsuit last month seeking to block construction from beginning on Expedition Wind Farm, being developed by National Renewable Solutions. The company last year purchased a wind farm development begun around 2010.
Players are being sought for a Peabody team at a Fourth of July Coed Sand Volleyball tournament.
More information is available from Patty Traxon at rtraxson@gmail.com
The 4th Fest Committee is in need of people to sell buttons for an hour at three gates in Peabody City Park on July 4.
More information is available from Ginger Whitney at (316) 772-1338 or Brenda Riggs at (316) 217-5499.
A community blood drive is set from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gracepoint Church, 802 Vine St., Peabody. Donors must bring a photo ID.
A love of tinkering with street rods and spending time with like-minded car fans launched Rex and Annette Watson into a niche business at Peabody.
Although their Peabody showroom opened a year ago, the Watsons have owned Affordable Street Rods since 2012. The business itself began in Great Bend 30 years ago.
While not as well known as ¼-mile drag racing, 1/8-mile races have their own appeal, said Bob Williamson of the Hillsboro car club.
Most of the vehicles used are not the racecars sometimes seen on ¼-mile tracks.
Services for high school camper Demarius Cox, 16, who died June 7 at Sky Ranch Horn Creek Church Camp in Westcliffe, Colorado, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Tabor College’s Shari Flaming for the Arts. Pastor Sara Jo Waldron will officiate.
Relatives will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Mennonite Church. Interment will be at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
Services for Parkside Homes resident Dolores Johnson, 92, who died June 12 were Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Services for Durham resident Donna Joy, 82, who died June 15 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Durham Baptist Church.
Born Oct. 15, 1936, to Kenneth and Pearl Steward Benningfield in Alva, Oklahoma, she married Melvin Joy October 21, 1955, in Alva.
Services for Durham welder Jerry Rader, 70, who died Sunday at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be10:30 a.m. Friday at Durham Baptist Church, Durham.
Born April 4, 1949, in Abilene to Alvie and Etta Rees Rader, he married Eileen Stefan May 10, 1997, in rural Lehigh.
Interment for Hillsboro historian Raymond F. Wiebe, 92, who died Monday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.
Services will be scheduled later.
Services for Parkside Homes resident Esther Wiens, 96, who died June 11, were Friday. Burial was in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church cemetery.
Born Sept. 21, 1922, to Jacob and Mary Woelk Berg, she married Ernest Wiens on June 2, 1950, at the Lehigh M.B. Church. He died in 2019.
IN MEMORIAM: Opal Myers
New county engineer Brice Goebel was hired with the agreement that he will obtain his Kansas engineering license within 60 days, but whether he can obtain it in that time remains to be seen.
Goebel got his license, which expires at the end of the year, in 2000 while working in Nebraska.
An old-fashioned pastime will be coming to Hillsboro at 8 p.m. July 19, when Midway Motors holds its inaugural free drive-in movie night.
“It’s an old school, American tradition,” manager Zeth Thornhill said. “You think of the days when everyone got together and sat outside at the movies.”
People may not have noticed, but Zeiner Funeral Home has changed ownership in the past month. The transition to Yazel-Megli-Zeiner has been seamless, with no interruption in service.
Brad Yazel, formerly of El Dorado and now of Marion, is the new owner of the five funeral homes that Ty Zeiner owned in Marion, Hillsboro, Herington, Council Grove, and Whitewater.
