Kinzlee Drinnen, 3, focuses intently on her bingo card at Peabody Elementary School's annual family bingo night Friday sponsored by the PTO. The Scholastic Book Fair also was open for a 30-minute preview before bingo started, and will be open today and Thursday during school and from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Winners received prizes and a concession stand served dinner featuring sloppy joes and chips. Kinzlee is the daughter of Brock Drinnen and Alyssa Eichkorn.



Tim Unruh introduced home-roasted coffee beans to Rhubarb Market in January.



County clerk Tina Spencer's children, Sarah (left) and Lukas (right), served as pages last week for State Rep. Don Schroeder, who represents the southern half of Marion County. For this commemorative photo, their mother and Schroeder posed behind the state's new lieutenant governor, Tracey Mann (seated).