HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Makayla Swartz, 7, of Hillsboro, and Tucker James, 5, of Marion use water pumps to send balls and ducks on a journey that returns the objects to them Saturday at Tampa Trailfest.
Jeff Davidson of Euraka entertained Monday at the annual meeting of Marion County Farm Bureau. Davidson is a native of Florence who focuses on western history in his musical presentations.
Peabody volleyball team members practice skills at practie the day before their first tournament.
Peabody football team members practice their drills.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing