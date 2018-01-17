HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Frankie Stevenson holds her 2-year-old son, Samuel. Stevenson was thankful that the landlords, Jim and Gail Myers, were willing to work with her after the breakup with her boyfriend.



While Josh Fistler smears sauce on a homemade crust, volunteers Jay Gfeller and Larry Watts put toppings on the pizzas Friday at American Legion pizza night.



Two rounds of single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill in quick succession haven't managed to seal off a large stretch of water behind a two-to-three-foot tall pile of four-inch thick ice blocks at sunset Monday at Marion Reservoir. Remnants of a snowfall that caused hazardous road conditions throughout the county Monday and Tuesday form fluffy covers on the ice.