HEADLINES

  • County issues formal disaster declaration

    Last week’s grass fire that consumed 240 acres near 270th and US-56/77 was declared a disaster Monday by county commissioners. The fire, reported at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, was a controlled burn that got out of control.

  • Bridge barricaded after supports burn

    County commissioners want repairs made as soon as possible to a bridge on 350th Rd. west of Nighthawk after it was damaged when a March 19 controlled burn rekindled and burned support posts. “Please do not cross it as catastrophic damage and injuries could take place,” the county said in public notice closing the bridge. “We will try to fix the damage to get it open as soon as we can safely do it.”

  • Spate of grass fires keeps county firefighters busy

    Not only did a March 19 controlled burn rekindle and destroy a county bridge, and a March 22 controlled burn get so out of hand as to consume 240 acres of grassland, county firefighters have been kept busy with several other grassland fires over the past several days. March 22

  • Marion narrows field for top job

    A city inspector from Lyons is one of two finalists vying to be Marion’s next city administrator. City council members interviewed Brogan Jones — and one other candidate — last week and followed up with a discussion Monday behind closed doors.

  • Nature gives us an early April Fool's joke

    A bizarre, narrow band of snow fell overnight Monday across the northern part of Marion County, providing a stark contrast to the grassfires that have plagued the county for days. “It vanished as soon as that sun came out,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire said.

  • Bidding on memories past and future

    When Canton resident Rex Abrahams learned about an estate auction for his former dentist, E.K. Schroeder, he knew he wanted to attend. Abrahams has fond memories of Schroeder.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hidden 'treasures' await at reservoir cleanup

    Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. April 22 for a trash scavenger hunt — um, cleanup — at Marion Reservoir. Lloyd Davies, owner of Great Plains Computers and Networking in Marion, has organized an annual cleanup since 2002.

  • Park gets special swing

    A new swing at Marion’s Central Park offers joy to special-needs children. The swing was donated by Father Kapaun Council of Knights of Columbus.

  • New scam landing in mailboxes

    Various versions of a letter purported to be from a lawyer regarding a multimillion dollar life insurance policy of a dead Canadian citizen are landing in Kansans’ mailboxes. It’s a scam, authorities say.

  • Business, college team up on machine

    Hillsboro Industries has been working with engineers at Kansas State University to develop a custom machine so secret the company doesn’t want to open its plant to visitors for a photograph. It’s a proprietary piece of equipment, operations director Christian Gerken said.

  • County buys former food bank

    County commissioners Monday agreed to pay $1 for a building at 1220 E. Main St. in Marion that formerly housed the county food bank. The idea is to build a new health department at the site, provided one can be designed to fit that space. The property is owned by Marion Advancement Campaign.

  • Anglers prepare for heated dock fishing tourney

    Norman Alexander and Michael Woodward are doing a solid for other fishermen. They don’t plan to compete in Saturday’s 13th annual John Waner Heated Dock Fishing Derby at Marion County Park and Lake.

  • New DUI trial set for next week

    A new trial for a former Marion mortician convicted in 2019 of driving under the influence is scheduled April 6. Ty Zeiner’s conviction was overturned and remanded back to Marion County District Court after he appealed through the Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. Zeiner contended members of the original jury were not instructed properly.

  • Lift falls on museum volunteer

    A Newton man was injured Saturday while working on a new building for the Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Co. Club. Lowell Stucky, 60, Newton, was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita by Hillsboro ambulance after a lift fell on him. A Goessel first responder provided initial care until the ambulance arrived.

  • Meeting about bond referendum set

    A public meeting to discuss a May 9 election on a proposed Marion-Florence school bond election will be 7 p.m. April 12 at the Performing Arts Center. The school district hopes to borrow $3.26 million to add new locker rooms, concession stand, and public restrooms at the football/track stadium and new lighting for the baseball and softball diamonds.

DEATHS

  • 'Cliff' Jewett

    Services for Marion native Edson Clifford “Cliff” Jewett Jr., 88, who died Feb. 28 in Anaheim, California, will be later in California. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Marion, Kansas to Edson Jewett Sr. and Bernice (Baxter) Jewett, he attended Marion High School, the University of Kansas, Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, and Wichita State University and began work at Cessna Aircraft.

  • Norman Winter

    Services for Norman W. Winter, 72, who died March 21 at his home near Hillsboro, were Saturday. Interment was at Durham Park Cemetery. Jost Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Born Nov. 6, 1950, in Hillsboro to Carl and Norma (Wangerin) Winter, he married Gloria Modeland on Aug. 18, 1973, in Alva, Oklahoma.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Terry' Eberhard

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Gene' Malir

DOCKET

OPINION

  • 'Tax and spend' isn't just in D.C.

    With all the words we print each week — more than 20,000 this week alone — it’s hard to imagine us accidentally leaving out a few, but on frantic Tuesday nights, we sometimes do. Most weeks, it’s a relatively minor thing — except, of course, to the people involved. A couple of weeks ago, however, we left out something important to everyone: county commissioners reflecting woefully on how they can’t keep spending taxpayer money so freely.

  • What the blazes?

    If all the firefighters in the county constantly risking life and limb to put out controlled burns that grow out of control don’t persuade you, then the costly damage caused to a bridge and the need to declare a state of disaster should. Marion County needs to rethink its policies on controlled burns.

  • Stamp out fake mailings

    We’ve given up on legislators and congressmen being able to stop annoying telemarketing robocalls. Especially annoying are ones that sound a “bloop,” then wait a few seconds before connecting you. Companies running these call centers appear to value your time less than that of their call center pitch men and machines. You wait until they’re ready to talk. But, of course, they won’t be willing to give any straight talk about exactly who’s calling and what they’re trying to sell.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Chicken tales

PEOPLE

  • Easter egg hunts planned

    An assortment of Easter egg hunts will make area children happy this Easter weekend. Hillsboro

  • Historical Society to meet

    Marion County Historical Society’s annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday after a 30-minute social at the Brandin’ Iron in Florence. Guest speaker Sara Dawson will share about the history of the opera house and Florence.

  • Legion to honor Wood

    Peabody American Legion and Auxiliary will have a party Friday to recognize Myrna Wood for serving for 30 years as president, historian, sergeant of arms, and a charter member of Canton American Legion Riders. The come-and-go party will start at 5 p.m.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • 'That Model T at prom? It's mine'

    Classic cars are common carriages for prom. But the 1926 Model T that junior Arianna Wilson will drive to Peabody-Burns’s prom Saturday has a special story.

  • Centre senior wins full scholarship

    Centre senior Brooklyn Smith has won a prestigious scholarship that could provide up to $60,000 over eight semesters, allowing her to graduate from college debt-free. The nationwide Hagan Scholarship, based on merit and need, provides $7,500 a semester and is renewable for eight semesters and can even be extended to cover post-graduate studies.

  • 'It was a dark and stormy night'

    A play that mixes science fiction with a moral that love conquers all was presented Friday and Saturday by Hillsboro High School students. Beginning with the words, “It was a dark and stormy night,” the play, “A Wrinkle in Time,” brought a girl searching for her lost father together with her brother, her friend, and three celestial beings in an attempt to locate him, battle forces of evil, and return him to earth.

  • Agronomy team places 1st in district

    Centre FFA’s senior agronomy team placed first overall in a south-central district agronomy and floriculture event March 23 at Arkansas City. In agronomy, competitors had to identify more than 100 crops and weeds as seeds and plants. In floriculture, competitors had to identify 50 flowers and take a 40-question exam.

  • Fifth-grader's artwork headed to national exhibit

    Goessel fifth grader Hannah Adrian isn’t sure what she wants to do for a career yet. She is only 11, after all.

  • Seventh-grader second in state spelling bee

    The first time Alexandra Carlson competed in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee, she got out on the first round. She was in third grade then.

SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP