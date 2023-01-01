HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



It's collection week for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Eiven Zurcher, Titus Lowery, Jackson Zurcher, and Lucy Sarver are among volunteers of all ages who help carry out 700 boxes to a waiting trailer after Sunday's worship service at Aulne Bible Church. The gift boxes were taken to a collection center in Hillsboro. It's collection week for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Eiven Zurcher, Titus Lowery, Jackson Zurcher, and Lucy Sarver are among volunteers of all ages who help carry out 700 boxes to a waiting trailer after Sunday's worship service at Aulne Bible Church. The gift boxes were taken to a collection center in Hillsboro.



Every nook and cranny of Merle and Michelle Flaming's home is decorated for Christmas, even shelves alongside a stairway. Every nook and cranny of Merle and Michelle Flaming's home is decorated for Christmas, even shelves alongside a stairway.



Jonathan Clayton hangs an ornament on a decorated Christmas tree in preparation for CK Vintage's early "sneak peek" opening Thursday evening. Jonathan Clayton hangs an ornament on a decorated Christmas tree in preparation for CK Vintage's early "sneak peek" opening Thursday evening.