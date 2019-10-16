HEADLINES

  • Two from out of state killed in head-on collision

    Both the driver and a passenger in a van that hit a semi head-on a mile west of the US-50/77 roundabout at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday were killed while the driver of the semi escaped with minor injuries. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cecil Gill Jr., 84, Hazel Crest, Illinois, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan westbound on US-50 but on the eastbound shoulder and lane of the roadway.

  • Sole survivor of crash stranded in Marion

    The sole survivor of a tragic head-on collision that claimed the lives of Cecil Gill Jr., 84, and Dwayne J. Scott, 20, this past week has been stranded in Marion — unable to retrieve anything but his medication from the cab of the semi he was driving as authorities investigate. Worse still, Kevin Thompson, 57, also faces a possible $35,000 bill for towing and recovery. And his $65,000 cargo of nut butter is in danger of spoiling.

  • Statistics no way to 'rate' city's police departments

    Sexual battery and many other intimidation crimes are not listed in Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual crime index — an omission that law enforcement in Marion County say makes it difficult to get an accurate picture of crime in their towns. “There are certain things I wish were in there that aren’t,” said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “I wish things like simple battery and that showed up, especially if they’re domestic violence.”

  • Couple sues over wind farm lease

    A couple who bought a home east of Aulne last year filed a lawsuit Oct. 9 against the property sellers and the title company they claim failed to disclose an Expedition Wind Farm lease on the property. The title company and the seller say the lawsuit is frivolous and allege a lawyer for the couple sent them a letter attempting to extort $15,000.

  • Council lauds woman for home repairs, grants extension

    Peabody city councilmen were so impressed with the work by Janelle Coates’ work to renovate her home that they granted her a one-month extension to live in her recreational vehicle camper until work was completed. Seeing the work Coates put in was a convincing reason to grant an extension, said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm legal bills mounting

    Marion County has spent $22,725 in attorney’s fees related to Expedition Wind, and county commissioners have voted to hire yet another lawyer to help negotiate a contract with the wind farm company planning to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county. Talks between the county and Expedition Wind have been taking place out of the public eye, through letters sent between attorneys for the wind farm and county counselor Brad Jantz.

  • Former owners bid on Hillsboro hospital

    Officers of a company that went into bankruptcy while running Hillsboros Community Hospital now run a firm that has submitted a $6.9 million bid to buy it back — for much less than the $9.8 million mortgage through Bank of Hays. Larry Arthur, Jim Shaffer, Trent Skaggs, and Dennis Davis, officers of Rural Hospital Group Consolidated, which formed in 2017, previously ran Rural Community Hospitals of America, the firm that managed Hillsboro’s hospital before it was taken over by a receiver that filed for bankruptcy.

  • Driver ejected from rear window of vehicle in crash

    Life took a dangerous turn for Ethan W. Campbell, 27, Newton, when he was ejected from the rear window of his vehicle this past week after being rear-ended by a semi on K-15 near 130th Rd. Campbell was southbound, turning into a driveway in his 1993 Chevrolet C1500 at 3:32 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Freightliner driven by Martin K. Melton, 54, Grain Valley, Missouri, hit the truck.

  • Rec commission schedules pumpkin carving

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission is offering a pumpkin carving class for third through sixth grader children from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The class is limited to the first 20 participants, and each will receive a carving kit, several patterns to work with, and a pumpkin. Tips will be offered for carving and preserving pumpkins, as well as recipes for homemade pumpkin seeds.

  • Annual toy run slated for Nov. 2

    The 26th annual Marion County Toy Run will be Nov. 2. The event has become a major benefactor for underprivileged children of Marion County. Each participant is asked to donate a new toy as his or her entry fee. These toys, as well as donations and money raised at an auction and chili feed after the toy run, are donated to community Christmas Trees, area ministerial organizations, and Marion County Food Bank, as well as county children’s service organizations to provide a better holiday season for many kids.

  • Bed and breakfast announces opening

    Chase County Chamber members are invited to a ribbon cutting and grand opening at noon Friday at Spring Street Retreat bed and breakfast in Cottonwood Falls. The bed and breakfast at 371 Spring St. will have a tea tasting for visitors.

DEATH

  • Teresa Higgins

    Services for Teresa Renee Higgins will be 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Valley United Methodist Church.

DOCKET

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Medicaid expansion topic of upcoming talk

    Sheldon Weisgrau, senior policy advisor at Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, will discuss possible Medicaid expansion at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Marion Community Center. Weisgrau will share information about planned legislation in Kansas to expand Medicaid, which Kansas calls KanCare.

  • Lifelong Learning focuses on ministering to Mormans

    Pastoral couple Jason and Nicole Quiring of Greenhouse Community Church in Salt Lake City will present information at Friday’s Lifelong Learning session at Tabor College about the Latter Day Saints and will share the challenges and rewards of living in a Mormon community. The young couple was instrumental in starting the church in 2013. It is located in Saratoga Springs, a youthful community with a median age of 20. In the past two years, the congregation has begun a youth sports camp and vacation Bible school.

  • Bredemeier family has 66th reunion

    The 66th annual Bredemeier family reunion was Sept. 29 in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. The youngest member in attendance was Sarah Georgiou. The oldest was Ray Peirce.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • WONSEVU:

    Friends and family meet

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

SENIOR LIVING

  • Peabody Senior Center restored from flood damage in July

    Peabody seniors who frequent Peabody Senior Center are enjoying a renovated facility for socializing and eating noon meals. The renovation was required after a big thunderstorm early on the morning of July 22 caused flooding in Peabody.

  • Painting provides connection for mother, daughter

    When senior Beverly Dawn heard a painting class was available Saturday in Peabody, she knew she wanted to participate. “It was on my bucket list,” she said. “One thing I wanted to do was get some painting classes.”

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Bulldogs defeat Warriors

    Peabody-Burns football was handed another tough game Friday with a 52-6 loss at Bennington. The Warriors’ defense had bad luck, both in the passing and rushing game.

  • School board hopefuls announce candidacies

    Candidates for Peabody-Burns school board publicly announced their intent during last week’s meeting, with all four candidates running unopposed. Donna Glover and Tim Caldwell are running for new terms, while candidates Stacy Parks and Hope Reynolds are running to replace two current board members not seeking reelection.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP